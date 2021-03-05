Solar Media
Wuxi Shangji adds to polysilicon supply with 52,700MT Daqo deal

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials

Wuxi Shangji adds to polysilicon supply with 52,700MT Daqo deal

EDP Renewables targets distributed generation in US after C2 Omega acquisition

New Indonesia-focused joint venture to invest US$500m in C&I solar market

Iberdrola adds 750MW to Spanish solar pipeline

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Funding for 200MW plant in Egypt; Q CELLS sells Texan solar park

DSD lands US$150m construction finance for C&I solar pipeline

New US Energy Secretary shakes up DOE, calls for ‘hundreds of gigawatts’ of new clean energy

US’ ‘largest’ floating solar farm completed in wine country

VIDEO: What’s the future of the solar industry?

Total forms joint venture for C&I solar deployment in Saudi Arabia

One of Daqo New Energy’s existing polysilicon facilities. Image: Daqo New Energy.

Daqo New Energy has signed another high-purity polysilicon supply deal, this time expanding on its partnership with equipment and mono wafer provider Wuxi Shangji Automation (Shangji).

The deal will see Daqo provide Shangji with 52,700MT of high-purity mono-grade polysilicon over a three-year term, starting this July.

As is customary with deals of this kind, actual price will be negotiated on a monthly basis by both parties taking into account market conditions at the time, with Shangji making an advance payment to Daqo.

The deal is to secure Shangji’s immediate access to high-purity polysilicon and comes less than a week after the wafer manufacturer penned a major collaboration agreement with GCL-Poly to develop a 300,000MT polysilicon factory in Inner Mongolia.

That project, which will require a total investment of US$2.78 billion, with Shangji taking on a 35% stake, would become the world’s largest on completion but is to be developed in phases, the first of which will have a capacity of 60,000MT.

“We are very pleased to further strengthen our strategic partnership with Daqo New Energy through this second long-term polysilicon contract between us. We will continue to expand our mono-wafer capacity with advanced technology to better serve the fast-growing solar PV market,” Jianliang Yang, chairman at Wuxi Shangji Automation, said.

The deal also comes amidst a raft of activity in polysilicon supply, with providers announcing a slew of supply contracts and expansion plans as demand for the material from upstream solar players continues to rise.

Earlier this week Daqo announced it had signed a similarly-termed deal with wafer producer Zhonghuan Semiconductor for 41,000MT.

daqo new energy, manufacturing, polysilicon, polysilicon supply, wuxi shangji

Daqo to supply 41,000MT of polysilicon to leading 210mm wafer producer TZS

March 2, 2021
Major China-based polysilicon producer Daqo New Energy has signed a three-year high-purity polysilicon supply agreement with Zhonghuan Semiconductor (TZS), totalling 41,000MT.

March 1, 2021
Details of India’s proposed basic customs duty (BCD) on imported solar modules and cells are expected to be announced this week, according to a report in BusinessLine.
Inside First Solar’s major new technology and manufacturing strategy

March 1, 2021
Mark Osborne provides a detailed analysis of First Solar’s technology and manufacturing strategy, examining its production transition issues to date and the company’s product efficiency roadmap.

February 23, 2021
Strong installs expected in China, India and other markets as supply chain concerns ease and costs drop further

February 10, 2021
As the technology continues to mature, the race to successfully commercialise and drive heterojunction (HJT) manufacturing to the multi-gigawatt level is getting increasingly competitive. PV Tech spoke to Jinergy chief executive officer Liyou Yang to determine what the remaining challenges are in relation to mass HJT manufacturing, and how close the industry may be to it.

February 10, 2021
Leading monocrystalline wafer producer LONGi Green Energy has signed a three-year high-purity polysilicon supply deal from OCI Malaysia, while securing 46GW of PV glass from China's Flat Glass Co.

