News

GCL-Poly and Wuxi Shangji team on 300,000MT granular polysilicon plant JV

By Mark Osborne
GCL-Poly and Wuxi Shangji team on 300,000MT granular polysilicon plant JV

Quality Time for Solar PV: Part II

Sunrun sets new quarterly and annual residential installation records

Solarpack targets 2GW of PV in operation or under construction by 2023

EDF buys minority stake in off-grid specialist Bboxx’s Kenyan business

EDP aims for 50GW of renewables additions by 2050, looks to US for solar growth

Sungrow to expand Indian inverter production capacity to 10GW

India’s ReNew Power to list on Nasdaq following US$8bn deal with US SPAC

Sunnova’s sales slump in Q4 but revenue up 22% in 2020

Mexican government called on to reboot energy transition

GCL-Poly and Wuxi Shangji team on 300,000MT granular polysilicon plant JV. Image: GCL-Poly

Major polysilicon producer GCL-Poly has entered into an agreement with monocrystalline equipment and wafer producer Wuxi Shangji Automation Co to partner on establishing a 300,000MT Fluidised Bed Reactor (FBR) ‘granular’ polysilicon plant in Inner Mongolia.

The strategic cooperation framework agreement is between GCL-Poly’s FBR polysilicon subsidiary, Jiangsu Zhongneng Polysilicon Technology Development Co., and Wuxi Shangji Automation Co. The plant is expected to need a total investment of RMB18 billion (US$2.78 billion).

GCL-Poly will have a 65% equity interest in the joint venture, while Wuxi Shangji will have a 35% stake.

The project is expected to be built in three phases, with an initial phase of 60,000MT of capacity built at an expected cost of RMB3.6 billion (US$556 million).

The key interest in the collaboration for Wuxi Shangji is securing long-term supply of granular polysilicon as it plans to become a major monocrystalline wafer producer. GCL-Poly’s granular polysilicon technology has the ability to become the lowest production cost polysilicon, giving Wuxi Shangji a cost competitive mono-wafer business.

The polysilicon plant would be the largest in the PV industry if the project was fully completed and ramped. Currently, the largest polysilicon plants are in the range of 80,000MT, all in China.

Read Next

TZS to build 50GW 210mm mono-wafer hub in Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region

February 2, 2021
Large-wafer size producer Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor (TZS) is to build a new 50GW 210mm (G12) mono-wafer manufacturing hub in Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region at a cost of around RMB12 Billion (US$1.86 billion).

Rivals GCL-Poly and LONGi sign major polysilicon pact

February 2, 2021
The solar industry's two largest enterprises, GCL and LONGi have signed a major polysilicon supply deal, the first time the rivals have entered into a major business deal together.

GCL-Poly’s FBR polysilicon production capacity on target for end of 2020

December 14, 2020
Major polysilicon producer GCL-Poly Energy Holdings expects to meet previously set targets of achieving 10,000MT production capacity of its Fluidized Bed Reactor granular polysilicon technology by the end of 2020.

REC Silicon sheds more jobs in US

July 15, 2019
Polysilicon producer REC Silicon is reducing its workforce at its plant in Moses Lake, Washington, US by approximately 100 employees as the trade war with China continues.

Wacker delivers worst quarterly polysilicon financial results

October 25, 2018
Major polysilicon producer Wacker Chemie has reported a significant decline in the fortunes of its polysilicon business segment in the third quarter of 2018.

REC Silicon selling polysilicon below production cash cost as sales plummet almost 70%

October 24, 2018
Polysilicon producer REC Silicon has been forced to sell solar grade (FBR) polysilicon below cash cost, due to weak demand and ASP declines, driven by demand curtailment in China and continued polysilicon capacity expansions.

