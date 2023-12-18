X-Elio bags €35 million for 67MW of Spanish PV

Spanish PV developer X-Elio has closed a €35 million (US$38 million) project financing agreement with fellow Spanish financial services company Bankinter. The money will support the development and operation & maintenance (O&M) of 67MW worth of solar PV projects.
The majority of the financing will go towards 50MW of capacity in two projects located in the municipality of Xixona in the Valencian Community. One of these is operational and the other under construction, expected to be completed by the end of the year.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
The other 17MW capacity will be at a project in Murcia, in the region of Fuente Álamo.
X-Elio was fully acquired by renewables asset manager Brookfield Renewable in March this year, following a number of years in which it was joint-owned by Brookfield and fellow investor KKR.
Then, in April, the company secured €102 million (US$111 million) in debt, guarantees and credit to support 147MW worth of PV developments in Spain.