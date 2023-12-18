X-Elio bags €35 million for 67MW of Spanish PV

The majority of the financing will go towards 50MW of capacity in two projects located in the Municipality of Xixona in the Valencian Community. Image: X-Elio.

Spanish PV developer X-Elio has closed a €35 million (US$38 million) project financing agreement with fellow Spanish financial services company Bankinter. The money will support the development and operation & maintenance (O&M) of 67MW worth of solar PV projects.

The majority of the financing will go towards 50MW of capacity in two projects located in the municipality of Xixona in the Valencian Community. One of these is operational and the other under construction, expected to be completed by the end of the year.