Zelestra begins construction on 162MW Spanish solar PV portfolio

The three projects are scheduled to start commercial operations in the second quarter of 2026.

A 10-year power purchase agreement has been secured for the three projects which are part of a broader collaboration within the Energize programme. The programme was unveiled in September this year and aims to provide renewable electricity to a consortium of 24 global pharmaceutical companies.

Outside of Spain, Zelestra recently acquired a majority stake in German IPP East Energy, through which it hopes to further accelerate its growth in the German market. East Energy’s renewables pipeline consists of more than 2GW of solar PV, battery storage and green hydrogen production.

X-Elio commissions second phase of Turroneros PV plant in Alicante

In other Spanish news, Solar developer X-Elio has commissioned the second phase of its Turroneros PV plant in the southern province of Alicante.

The second phase adds 15MW of capacity to the project, which has an installed capacity of 50MW and is part of the company’s expansion in the Valencian Community region. The Spanish developer aims to invest nearly €250 million (US$262 million) and currently has 283MW of capacity in various stages of development in the region.

