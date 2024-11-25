Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Zelestra begins construction on 162MW Spanish solar PV portfolio

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Projects, Power Plants
Europe

Latest

Zelestra begins construction on 162MW Spanish solar PV portfolio

News

EBRD finances 238MW fully merchant Bulgarian PV plant

News

Asian Development Bank signs deals with Solomon Islands and Tonga to bolster Pacific solar PV

News

Can India hit 80GW of solar cell capacity by 2026 and emerge as a dominant US supplier?

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews

US representatives propose suspension of 45X manufacturing tax credit

News

US ROUND-UP: Arevon, National Grid Renewables, Scout Clean Energy progress on PV plants

News

Trinasolar sets new i-TOPCon PV cell record with 26.58% conversion efficiency

News

Silfab Solar secures US$100 million financing for South Carolina solar cell plant

News

J&V Energy enters the Philippines utility-scale solar market with 180MW acquisition

News

How AI can improve the performance of solar technologies

Features, Guest Blog
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
zelestra
The portfolio consists of three solar PV plants located in the central Spanish region of Castilla-La Mancha. Image: Zelestra.

Spanish independent power producer (IPP) Zelestra has started construction on a 162MW solar PV portfolio in Spain.

The portfolio consists of three solar plants – Belinchón I, II and III – all located in the central region of Castilla-La Mancha.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The three projects are scheduled to start commercial operations in the second quarter of 2026.

A 10-year power purchase agreement has been secured for the three projects which are part of a broader collaboration within the Energize programme. The programme was unveiled in September this year and aims to provide renewable electricity to a consortium of 24 global pharmaceutical companies.

Outside of Spain, Zelestra recently acquired a majority stake in German IPP East Energy, through which it hopes to further accelerate its growth in the German market. East Energy’s renewables pipeline consists of more than 2GW of solar PV, battery storage and green hydrogen production.

X-Elio commissions second phase of Turroneros PV plant in Alicante

In other Spanish news, Solar developer X-Elio has commissioned the second phase of its Turroneros PV plant in the southern province of Alicante.

The second phase adds 15MW of capacity to the project, which has an installed capacity of 50MW and is part of the company’s expansion in the Valencian Community region. The Spanish developer aims to invest nearly €250 million (US$262 million) and currently has 283MW of capacity in various stages of development in the region.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the 13th annual edition of Large Scale Solar Europe in Lisbon, Portugal, 25-26 March 2025. The event will explore the ever-growing curtailment issues, the grid infrastructure, and revenue strategies for solar-plus-storage projects, among others. More information, including how to attend, can be read here.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
castilla la mancha, ground breaking, ipp, plant construction, spain, X-Elio, zelestra

Read Next

Solar panels from a Brazilian PV project from Enel Green Power

Enel to focus on onshore wind and dispatchable technologies in 2025-2027 period

November 21, 2024
The company made no mention of solar PV in the role the technology would play in its renewables portfolio for the coming years.
Spanish solar PV plant from IPP Aquila Clean Energy

Aquila Clean Energy connects 210MW of solar PV to Spanish portfolio

November 18, 2024
Independent power producer (IPP) Aquila Clean Energy has connected 210MW of solar PV across five projects in Spain.
Teraco 120MW solar pv plant

Data centre provider Teraco begins construction at 120MW solar PV plant in South Africa

November 13, 2024
Located in the Free State province, the project will be owned by Teraco and is expected to be operational in 2026.
Solar park in Latvia from independent power producer Sunly.

Sunly breaks ground on 225MW solar PV parks in Latvia

November 1, 2024
Estonian independent power producer Sunly has started construction on three utility-scale solar PV parks in Latvia.
The Olmedilla plant in Spain. Credit: Iberdrola.

BRUC invests €2.3 billion in Spanish PV portfolio

October 31, 2024
Spanish private equity firm BRUC has invested €2.26billion (US$1.34 billion) to build solar PV projects in the Spanish autonomous community of Andalusia.
Image: Verano Energy

Verano Energy starts construction on 200MW solar project in Argentina

October 29, 2024
Verano Energy started construction on a 200MW solar park in Argentina, while YPF Luz will use a new tax regime (dubbed RIGI) on a 305MW PV plant in Mendoza.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US representatives propose suspension of 45X manufacturing tax credit

News

Fraunhofer ISE study uncovers ‘critical degradation’ in TOPCon modules

News

Can India hit 80GW of solar cell capacity by 2026 and emerge as a dominant US supplier?

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews

Trinasolar sets new i-TOPCon PV cell record with 26.58% conversion efficiency

News

US ROUND-UP: Arevon, National Grid Renewables, Scout Clean Energy progress on PV plants

News

Masdar signs deals for over 6GW of new Egyptian solar capacity, plus 4GW of manufacturing capacity

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
November 26, 2024
Málaga, Spain

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
November 26, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Cutting-Edge Cell Technology to Help Module Makers Outperform the Competition

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
December 3, 2024
8.30am GMT / 9.30am CET

Maximising the Usable Energy of Home Battery Storage in Harsh Climates: Anker SOLIX’s Modular Design and Innovative Optimiser Technology

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
December 11, 2024
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

The Power Of Stability

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
December 12, 2024
9am GMT / 10am CET
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.