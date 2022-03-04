60GW green hydrogen hub planned for Texas

Hydrogen City, the new hub from GHI with up to 60GW of solar and wind power. Image: Green Hydrogen International.

US developer Green Hydrogen International (GHI) plans to create a green hydrogen hub in Texas that will be powered by 60GW of solar and wind energy and produce over 2.5 billion kilograms of green hydrogen per year.

Dubbed Hydrogen City, the project will be built in different phases with the first one set to be operational in 2026 with 2GW of production and two storage caverns. GHI said there was the possibility to further increase that number to over 50 caverns providing up to 6TWh of energy storage.

The project will be located near a hydrogen storage facility in the Piedras Pintas Salt Dome in Duval County with pipelines delivering the hydrogen to Corpus Christi and Brownsville. The transportation and distribution of green hydrogen is a significant challenge, with nearby storage facilities and offtakers seen as a significant positive for project bankability.

Brian Maxwell, founder and CEO of GHI, said: “Hydrogen City is a massive, world class undertaking that will put Texas on the map as a leading green hydrogen producer.”

The company said the size of the hub would be big enough to cater to different types of customers. The green hydrogen could be used to produce green ammonia for export or for fertilisers, as well as fuel for aviation, rockets or to power plants.

Energy Estate, an Australian renewable developer will assist GHI in the development of Hydrogen City.

“Hydrogen City is a project perfectly positioned near low-cost renewable resources, plenty of available land, salt domes, and proximity to the large energy port of Corpus Christi,” said Andy Steinhubl, a GHI board member.

Last month, renewables developer Apex Clean Energy said gigawatts of solar and wind plants could be used to power a green hydrogen hub at the Port of Corpus Christi, in Texas.

The upcoming addition of PV Tech Power includes an article examining green hydrogen project development. Through a conversation with a leading green hydrogen player, we have explored the key factors to consider when planning a green hydrogen project and what developers need to know about solar’s integration with an electrolyser.