Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Gigawatts of solar, wind earmarked for powering Texas green hydrogen hub

By Jules Scully
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Gigawatts of solar, wind earmarked for powering Texas green hydrogen hub

News

Neoen boosted by PV project commissioning but low irradiation in Australia dampens performance

News

Iberdrola reports 20% year-on-year profit growth as it meets 2022 target early, installs 3.5GW of renewables in 2021

News

Worley, ABB and IBM partner to offer energy firms green hydrogen solutions

News

LG Electronics to exit solar module business citing supply chain concerns

News

Inovateus Solar receives capital investment to expand its solar development and EPC services

News

Singapore’s G8 to install 65MW floating solar project in Ghana

News

LONGi wafer prices climb to four-month high as polysilicon prices rise further

News

Washington utility Avista launches 200MW hybrid RFP, aims to meet CETA clean energy requirements

News

Solar marketplace Otovo raises $34m to fund entry into six European markets

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The hub would see Apex Clean Energy leverage its solar and wind resources in Texas. Image: Apex Clean Energy via Twitter.

Gigawatts of solar and wind plants from renewables developer Apex Clean Energy could be used to power a green hydrogen hub in Texas that would help decarbonise hard-to-abate industries.

The planned project would produce green hydrogen and other derivative green fuels at “volumes not yet seen in the US” to accelerate the decarbonisation of heavy industry, agriculture and transport, according to the partners behind the venture.

Apex, funds managed by private equity firm Ares Management Corporation, pipeline operator Epic Midstream and the Port of Corpus Christi Authority (PCCA) have signed a memorandum of understanding for the gigawatt-scale green fuels hub.

The partners will now explore the development of green hydrogen production, storage, transportation and export operation, including a new pipeline and green fuels hub to be built at the Port of Corpus Christi on the Texas Gulf Coast.

“This project seeks to generate and deliver green hydrogen and other clean fuels precisely where they are needed most – at the industrial backbone of our nation,” said Apex Clean Energy CEO Mark Goodwin. He added that the company would leverage its solar and wind resources in Texas to help decarbonise the transportation, shipping, fertiliser, chemical and refining sectors.

Virginia-headquartered Apex’s portfolio of operational and under-development PV plants in Texas include the 300MW Welder plant, 120MW Starling install and 15MW Phantom farm, according to the company’s website.

Funds managed by Ares Management Corporation acquired a majority stake in Apex last October, with the developer going on to secure a partnership with timberland company Weyerhaeuser for the development of 1GW of solar and solar-plus-storage projects in the US.

The green hydrogen collaboration builds on a memorandum of understanding signed last May by Ares and PCCA, as they looked to develop renewable energy infrastructure on the port authority’s property to support the production of green hydrogen.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Green Hydrogen Summit

17 May 2022
With hydrogen now a central part of many nations’ decarbonisation plans there remains an elephant in the room; how do we produce truly clean green hydrogen in the volumes needed to support this burgeoning Hydrogen ecosystem, at comparable prices to grey or blue Hydrogen? Without a route to green hydrogen at scale, efforts to transition to hydrogen will not contribute to the 2050 target of net zero. With this in mind, the third annual Green Hydrogen Summit will examine every aspect of achieving cost- competitive green hydrogen at scale. The Summit will provide a comprehensive view of the entire green hydrogen ecosystem, including the regulations and incentives countries are deploying, the business models to deploy electrolysis projects, the infrastructure upgrades needed to transport and store hydrogen at scale, and the industrial applications for the hydrogen being produced. Now into its third year, and with an audience made up of government officials, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas grids and off-takers the summit will bring together delegates with leading experts to share the latest case studies, inspire action, and make the connections to realise the potential of green hydrogen.
apex clean energy, ares management corporation, decarbonisation, green hydrogen, texas

Read Next

Worley, ABB and IBM partner to offer energy firms green hydrogen solutions

February 23, 2022
Major engineering and technology firms Worley, ABB and IBM have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on green hydrogen solutions, intending to create an "end-to-end" service for energy companies.

US added record 12.4GW of utility-scale solar last year despite module availability issues – ACP

February 18, 2022
Utility-scale solar deployment in the US reached a new high last year despite scores of projects being pushed back, in part due to a lack of regulatory certainty impacting the availability of modules, according to the American Clean Power (ACP) Association.

Enel, Comal to set up 1GW tracker manufacturing plant in Italy

February 18, 2022
Italian utility Enel is partnering with engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor Comal to set up a solar tracker manufacturing plant with an annual production of up to 1GW.

7.4GW green hydrogen facility launches in Spain, first part of 67GW project that aims to bring cost down to fossil-fuel levels

February 17, 2022
A green hydrogen hub has been launched in Spain that will have a 7.4GW electrolysis capacity powered from 9.5GW of solar power by 2030.

Spain’s Catalonia targets 7GW of solar by 2030 as part of new energy roadmap

February 8, 2022
The Spanish region of Catalonia will need to have at least 7GW of solar PV installed by 2030 to put it on track to achieving a decarbonised electricity system and energy independence by mid-century.

US ROUND-UP: 250MW project completed in California, Black & Veatch secures Texas EPC contract

February 3, 2022
A round-up of the latest news from the US solar market, featuring the completion of a 250MW plant in California, an EPC deal for Black & Veatch in Texas and a new PPA from DESRI.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

LONGi wafer prices climb to four-month high as polysilicon prices rise further

News

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

LG Electronics to exit solar module business citing supply chain concerns

News

Tongwei warns of tight materials supply amidst revenue jump

News

Singapore’s G8 to install 65MW floating solar project in Ghana

News

Italy’s new policy proposals for solar sector ‘a waste of money’, trade body says

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 22, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

PV HeterojunctionTech

Solar Media Events
April 6, 2022
This is a Virtual Conference
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

PV Tech Premium—Celebrate our first anniversary

The indispensable guide for solar industry professionals
Enjoy 50% off

Valid until 24 Feb 2022. New subscribers only.