Acciona Energia sells stake in 1.3GW US solar PV portfolio

The PV plants are the 458MW Red Tailed Hawk and 316MW Fort Bend solar projects in Texas, the 127MW High Point project in Illinois and the 415MW Union Solar project in Ohio. Acciona also sold two wind projects in Mexico, the El Cortijo (183MW) and Santa Cruz (138MW) projects. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026.

The company said this sale “marks further progress” in its “selective asset rotation strategy”, which has seen it divest almost 1.7GW of renewable energy capacity worth around €2.4 billion (US$2.8 billion) since July 2024, not including the portfolio in this transaction.

Acciona commissioned the Red Tailed Hawk project in May 2024, which deployed tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules produced by Indian solar manufacturer Waaree. Waaree modules are also deployed at the High Point and Fort Bend sites.

Acciona Energia has been active in a range of international renewables markets in recent months. In July, it brought online what was called the “Biggest” solar project in the Caribbean, before commissioning a 412MW PV plant in India in September, announcing plans to add a 1GWh battery energy storage system (BESS) to a Chilean PV plant and winning a contract for 180MW of PV capacity in the Philippines government’s latest PV auction.