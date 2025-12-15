Subscribe To Premium
Acciona Energia sells stake in 1.3GW US solar PV portfolio

By Will Norman
December 15, 2025
The Fort Bend project (pictured) is part of the sale. Image: Acciona Energia

Spanish renewables developer Acciona Energia has sold a 49% minority stake in a 1.3GW US solar PV project portfolio.

The US$1 billion deal sees Acciona sell a minority stake in four utility-scale solar PV projects to Mexican investment firm Mexico Infrastructure Partners, along with a full stake in two wind power projects.  

The PV plants are the 458MW Red Tailed Hawk and 316MW Fort Bend solar projects in Texas, the 127MW High Point project in Illinois and the 415MW Union Solar project in Ohio. Acciona also sold two wind projects in Mexico, the El Cortijo (183MW) and Santa Cruz (138MW) projects. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026.

The company said this sale “marks further progress” in its “selective asset rotation strategy”, which has seen it divest almost 1.7GW of renewable energy capacity worth around €2.4 billion (US$2.8 billion) since July 2024, not including the portfolio in this transaction.

Acciona commissioned the Red Tailed Hawk project in May 2024, which deployed tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules produced by Indian solar manufacturer Waaree. Waaree modules are also deployed at the High Point and Fort Bend sites.

Acciona Energia has been active in a range of international renewables markets in recent months. In July, it brought online what was called the “Biggest” solar project in the Caribbean, before commissioning a 412MW PV plant in India in September, announcing plans to add a 1GWh battery energy storage system (BESS) to a Chilean PV plant and winning a contract for 180MW of PV capacity in the Philippines government’s latest PV auction.

acciona, finance, mexico infrastructure partners, project sale, pv power plants, solar pv, us

Rendering of a 4GW silicon wafer plant in Laos.
Premium

How Imperial Star came up with its US solar domestic content calculator

December 15, 2025
Imperial Star's DomesticIQ calculator aims to bring some clarity to the complexities of navigating US solar domestic content requirements.
Soltec received a positive environmental impact assessment on 220MW of solar PV portfolio in Italy

Soltec confirms 80% share buyout, continues focus on solar trackers

December 15, 2025
Soltec has begun the process of transferring 80% of its share ownership to European investment firm DVC Solutions.
An Origis Energy solar project in Florida.

FINANCE ROUND-UP: Potentia, Origis and Baywa r.e. close PV financing deals

December 12, 2025
A roundup of three solar PV project financing stories from Australia, Texas and California, with updates from Potentia Energy, Origis Energy and Baywa r.e.  
Image: Michael Pointner/unsplash

US solar PV companies are not waiting for FEOC guidance – Crux survey

December 12, 2025
Solar PV companies in the US are not waiting for guidance from the US Departments of the Treasury or Energy to act regarding Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC), according to a survey conducted by Crux.
The Ridgely solar project in Tennessee.

US solar module prices stabilise at US$0.28/W in November

December 12, 2025
US solar PV module prices have stabilised at just over US$0.28/W in the three months to November 2025, according to Anza.
SolarPower Europe's headquarters are in Brussels. Image: SolarPower Europe
Premium

Europe’s solar boom hits brakes, slowing market could be ‘self-destructive’, says SolarPower Europe

December 11, 2025
Slowing solar PV and energy storage installations in Europe risks “competitiveness and security at a pivotal moment”, according to the head of SolarPower Europe.
