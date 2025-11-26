Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Philippines awards Acciona Energía 180MW solar project in latest auction

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
November 26, 2025
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Is Europe heading for another PV module oversupply situation?

Guest Blog, Features

SPAIN ROUND-UP: RES inks 300MW O&M deal, Axpo completes 200MW PV facility

News

Vikram Solar starts work at 5GW TOPCon module manufacturing facility in India

News

Chinese firms account for nine of the top ten polysilicon manufacturers in 2024

News

India adds 11GW solar PV in Q3 2025 – IEEFA

News

Philippines awards Acciona Energía 180MW solar project in latest auction

News

PowerField completes construction at 170MW Dutch solar portfolio

News

Plenitude to deploy Swift Solar perovskite modules at pilot US solar project

News

Zelestra signs PPA with Microsoft for 95.7MW Spanish solar portfolio

News

ACME subsidiary signs PPA for 200MW solar-plus-storage project in India

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
An Acciona Energía solar project.
Acciona Energía forecasts the 180MW Daanbantayan solar plant to be operational in late 2026. Image: Acciona Energía.

The Philippines Department of Energy has awarded Spanish renewables developer Acciona Energía a 20-year power supply contract for a 180MW solar PV project, through the fourth round of its Green Energy Auction Program (GEAP).

Located on the island of Cebu, Acciona Energía began construction at the Daanbantayan solar plant earlier this year and is expected to be operational in late 2026. The project will represent a €120 million (US$139 million) investment and is forecast to be co-located with a battery energy storage system (BESS), according to the company.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The Spanish developer continues to increase its presence in the Southeast Asian country, where it has a pipeline of renewables over 2GW under development. As part of the fourth round of the GEAP, it was awarded a contract for the 101MW Kalayaan 2 wind farm in Laguna, which is under construction.

Moreover, the company recently reorganised its partnerships in Southeast Asia to strengthen its position in key markets, such as the Philippines and Thailand, as it aims to continue its expansion in these markets in the coming years.

The Department of Energy unveiled the results of the auction earlier this month, with solar PV being awarded more than half of the total capacity, totalling over 6GW. Ground-mounted solar projects accounted for the bulk of the total solar capacity with 4.19GW, while floating solar PV (FPV) secured 2.28GW and rooftop solar 24.8MW. The auction also included co-located renewables with BESS for the first time, and awarded more than 1GW of solar-plus-storage capacity.

The fact that more than 2GW was awarded for FPV projects in the country is a positive development for the technology, which saw its first megawatt-scale project commissioned earlier this summer.

acciona energia, auction and tender, philippines, southeast asia

Read Next

A ReNew project in India.

Indian railways award 1GW of renewables capacity in latest tender

November 24, 2025
India’s Railway Energy Management Company (REMC) has awarded 1GW of contracts to supply the railway network with round-the-clock (RTC) renewable energy.
acciona-energia_Malgarida_2-768x432

Acciona Energia to add 1GWh BESS to Chile solar PV plant

November 14, 2025
Spain-based developer Acciona Energia will add a gigawatt-hour-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) at its 238MWp Malgarida solar PV plant in Chile.
A floating solar project in the Netherlands from SolarDuck

Mooreast begins study to build up to 500MW floating renewables in Timor-Leste

November 12, 2025
Mooring solutions provider Mooreast has commenced feasibility studies to develop up to 500MW of floating renewables in Timor-Leste.
The Surallah solar plant in the Philippines, which is owned by ib vogt. Image: ib vogt

Philippines awards over 6GW of solar capacity, over 1GW of solar-plus-storage, in latest auction

November 11, 2025
The Philippines has awarded 10.19GW of new energy capacity in its fourth auction round, with solar accounting for more than 6GW of capacity.
The Trinasolar and Mestron Energy signing ceremony.

Trinasolar to supply Mestron Energy with 50MW of Vertex N solar modules

October 21, 2025
Leading Chinese solar manufacturer Trinasolar has signed a module supply agreement with Malaysian renewable energy developer Mestron Energy.
Fusio-India-4MW-project

Ciel & Terre pitches new floating PV system for GW-scale projects

October 15, 2025
Ciel & Terre has launched a new floating PV structure designed to address the increasingly large scale of floating solar projects.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PowerField completes construction at 170MW Dutch solar portfolio

News

Morocco plans to build 30,000MT polysilicon plant

News

Plenitude to deploy Swift Solar perovskite modules at pilot US solar project

News

ACME subsidiary signs PPA for 200MW solar-plus-storage project in India

News

COP30 agrees ‘global mutirão’, but no roadmap for phasing out fossil fuels

News

First Solar inaugurates ‘AI-powered’ 3.5GW Louisiana factory

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
December 2, 2025
Málaga, Spain

Smart Trackers, Smarter O&M: AI’s Role in Solar Plant Operations

Upcoming Webinars
December 4, 2025
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

Large Scale Solar Europe

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Lisbon, Portugal

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA