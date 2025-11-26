Philippines awards Acciona Energía 180MW solar project in latest auction

The Spanish developer continues to increase its presence in the Southeast Asian country, where it has a pipeline of renewables over 2GW under development. As part of the fourth round of the GEAP, it was awarded a contract for the 101MW Kalayaan 2 wind farm in Laguna, which is under construction.

Moreover, the company recently reorganised its partnerships in Southeast Asia to strengthen its position in key markets, such as the Philippines and Thailand, as it aims to continue its expansion in these markets in the coming years.

The Department of Energy unveiled the results of the auction earlier this month, with solar PV being awarded more than half of the total capacity, totalling over 6GW. Ground-mounted solar projects accounted for the bulk of the total solar capacity with 4.19GW, while floating solar PV (FPV) secured 2.28GW and rooftop solar 24.8MW. The auction also included co-located renewables with BESS for the first time, and awarded more than 1GW of solar-plus-storage capacity.

The fact that more than 2GW was awarded for FPV projects in the country is a positive development for the technology, which saw its first megawatt-scale project commissioned earlier this summer.