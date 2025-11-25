Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

ACME subsidiary signs PPA for 200MW solar-plus-storage project in India

By JP Casey
November 25, 2025
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

PowerField completes construction at 170MW Dutch solar portfolio

News

Plenitude to deploy Swift Solar perovskite modules at pilot US solar project

News

Zelestra signs PPA with Microsoft for 95.7MW Spanish solar portfolio

News

ACME subsidiary signs PPA for 200MW solar-plus-storage project in India

News

COP30 agrees ‘global mutirão’, but no roadmap for phasing out fossil fuels

News

Genesis Energy reaches financial close on 136MW New Zealand PV project

News

Morocco plans to build 30,000MT polysilicon plant

News

Australia’s Hydro Tasmania seeks 1,500GWh solar and wind capacity via tender

News

First Solar inaugurates ‘AI-powered’ 3.5GW Louisiana factory

News

Indian railways award 1GW of renewables capacity in latest tender

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
An ACME Solar signing ceremony.
The 200MW solar project will be co-located with a 100MW/400MWh battery energy storage system (BESS). Image: ACME Solar.

ACME Platinum Urja Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Indian solar developer ACME Solar Holdings, has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for a 200MW solar project, to be co-located with battery storage, in India.

The project consists of a 200MW solar PV system, co-located with a 100MW/400MWh battery energy storage system (BESS), from which SECI will offtake power for 25 years. Under the terms of the PPA, SECI will acquire power for INR3.42/kWh (US$0.05/kWh), in line with some of the bids awarded by SECI for a solar-plus-storage tender last July, which saw the renewable technologies be competitive with coal.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The news follows the signing of a separate PPA for 150MW of the project’s solar capacity in October 2024, also between ACME and SECI, and the latest PPA means the project’s entire solar capacity is now accounted for.

ACME expects to begin commercial operations at the project in 2027, from which point the developer will be required to deliver a capacity utilisation factor of 25-27% during solar hours and minimum availability of 70% on a monthly basis—plus 85% on an annual basis—during evening peak hours.

The group’s sustained investment into the solar-plus-storage space follows its placement of an order for 3.1GWh of batteries from Trina Storage and Narada Power, two Chinese system integrators. At the time, it was suggested that the batteries could be used for Firm & Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) projects, a type of renewables-plus-storage project for which tenders are offered in India with certain restrictions, such as a round-the-clock (RTC) model of power delivery.

Earlier this week, the ACME Group was announced as one of several winners of a separate tender for 130MW of solar capacity to supply RTC power to a railway network, led by India’s Railway Energy Management Company (REMC). This follows ACME’s receipt of a contract for an FDRE solar-plus-storage project from India’s Navratna public sector utility company Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN), both of which suggest that these projects are indeed a priority for the ACME Group.

acme solar, india, ppas, projects, seci, solar-plus-storage

Read Next

A PowerField solar project in the Netherlands.

PowerField completes construction at 170MW Dutch solar portfolio

November 25, 2025
PowerField has completed construction of seven solar PV projects in the Netherlands with a combined capacity of 170MW.
A ReNew project in India.

Indian railways award 1GW of renewables capacity in latest tender

November 24, 2025
India’s Railway Energy Management Company (REMC) has awarded 1GW of contracts to supply the railway network with round-the-clock (RTC) renewable energy.
A BNZ solar project.

BNZ starts operations at 150MW Spanish solar PV portfolio

November 21, 2025
BNZ has started commercial operations at a portfolio of solar PV projects in Spain with a combined capacity of 150MW.
Image: FRV Australia.

FRV submits 200MW solar-plus-storage development to Australia’s EPBC Act

November 21, 2025
Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV) Australia has submitted an environmental referral for a 200MW solar PV project paired with a 550MW/2,200MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) in New South Wales.
A CPS Energy solar project.

CPS Energy issues request for proposals for 600MW of Texas solar capacity

November 21, 2025
CPS Energy has issued a request for proposals (RFP) to acquire 600MW of new solar capacity through power purchase agreements (PPA).
The Surallah solar plant in the Philippines, which is owned by ib vogt. Image: ib vogt

IKEA investment arm enters Indian solar market via 210MW ib vogt partnership

November 21, 2025
ib vogt has entered a strategic partnership with Ingka Investments for a 210MW solar project in Rajasthan, India.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Morocco plans to build 30,000MT polysilicon plant

News

BNZ starts operations at 150MW Spanish solar PV portfolio

News

First Solar inaugurates ‘AI-powered’ 3.5GW Louisiana factory

News

Australia’s Hydro Tasmania seeks 1,500GWh solar and wind capacity via tender

News

Indian railways award 1GW of renewables capacity in latest tender

News

Adapting solar project economics in a low energy price environment

Interviews

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
November 25, 2025
Warsaw, Poland

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
December 2, 2025
Málaga, Spain

Smart Trackers, Smarter O&M: AI’s Role in Solar Plant Operations

Upcoming Webinars
December 4, 2025
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

Large Scale Solar Europe

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Lisbon, Portugal