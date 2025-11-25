ACME subsidiary signs PPA for 200MW solar-plus-storage project in India

The news follows the signing of a separate PPA for 150MW of the project’s solar capacity in October 2024, also between ACME and SECI, and the latest PPA means the project’s entire solar capacity is now accounted for.

ACME expects to begin commercial operations at the project in 2027, from which point the developer will be required to deliver a capacity utilisation factor of 25-27% during solar hours and minimum availability of 70% on a monthly basis—plus 85% on an annual basis—during evening peak hours.

The group’s sustained investment into the solar-plus-storage space follows its placement of an order for 3.1GWh of batteries from Trina Storage and Narada Power, two Chinese system integrators. At the time, it was suggested that the batteries could be used for Firm & Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) projects, a type of renewables-plus-storage project for which tenders are offered in India with certain restrictions, such as a round-the-clock (RTC) model of power delivery.

Earlier this week, the ACME Group was announced as one of several winners of a separate tender for 130MW of solar capacity to supply RTC power to a railway network, led by India’s Railway Energy Management Company (REMC). This follows ACME’s receipt of a contract for an FDRE solar-plus-storage project from India’s Navratna public sector utility company Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN), both of which suggest that these projects are indeed a priority for the ACME Group.