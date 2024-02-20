Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

ACWA Power secures US$2.3 billion in loan funding for 4.55GW Saudi solar portfolio

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Africa & Middle East

Latest

SkyPower and Africa Finance Corporation to co-develop 200MW solar project in DRC

News

Telis Energy expands to Italy with 100MWp hybrid project pipeline

News

Greenalia closes US$200 million for 1.9GW ERCOT renewables

News

ACWA Power secures US$2.3 billion in loan funding for 4.55GW Saudi solar portfolio

News

ESMC and Uyghur groups say ‘burden of proof’ must shift to tackle alleged Xinjiang forced labour in Europe’s solar supply

News

Indian utility SJVN seeks 2GW of PV modules

News

Brazil imported 17.5GW of solar modules in 2023, down 0.3GW year-on-year

News

California state assembly member introduces bill to repeal NEM 3.0

News

Soltec to provide 164MW of SF7 trackers to Blue Ridge Power project

News

Solarcycle to build recycled solar glass factory in Georgia, US

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Solar panels in Saudi Arabia.
Solar panels in Saudi Arabia. Credit: Arctech

Saudi power developer ACWA Power has secured loan financing of US$2.3 billion (SAR8.6 billion) to support the construction of three new solar projects in Saudi Arabia, with a combined capacity of 4.55GW.

The company announced the portfolio last May, signing an agreement with Badeel, the water and electric holding company of the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), for the projects. ACWA Power will retain a 50.1% equity in each of the projects, while Badeel will hold the remaining equity.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

While ACWA Power initially expected to reach financial close for the projects in the third quarter of last year, the company only acquired the latest round of loan funding from a consortium of banks last week.

This consortium includes Saudi banks Riyad Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi, Saudi Awwal bank and the Saudi National Bank, in addition to overseas investors Mizuho Bank, Standard Chartered and HSBC. With the latest round of loan funding in place, the total investment in these new solar projects will come to US$3.4 billion, a considerable sum that could go a long way towards helping Saudi Arabia reach its ambitious clean energy goals.

While the government aims to meet half of the country’s energy demands with renewable power by 2030, renewables accounted for just 1.3% of the Saudi energy mix in 2023. Developers will need to add 58.7GW of new renewable capacity by the end of this decade if the government is to reach its clean power generation target, and with the development of these projects, the PIF has now supported five solar projects through the government’s National Renewable Energy Programme.

The five projects have a combined capacity of 8.1GW, and both significant financial investment, and the backing of a range of investors, could be vital to achieving the government’s clean power goal.

Last October, Chinese solar module manufacturer JinkoSolar agreed to supply 3.8GW of panels to ACWA Power, for use at the Ar Rass 2 project and the Al Kahfah facility, two of the projects in the company’s 4.55GW portfolio.

acwa power, badeel, financing, hsbc, middle east, Mizuho Bank, public investment fund, riyad bank, saudi arabia, saudi national bank, standard chartered

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US to add 36.4GW of new solar generation capacity in 2024, 58% of all capacity additions

News

ESMC and Uyghur groups say ‘burden of proof’ must shift to tackle alleged Xinjiang forced labour in Europe’s solar supply

News

The Netherlands launches subsidy for modules and battery manufacturing

News

Indian utility SJVN seeks 2GW of PV modules

News

Texas breaks daily solar generation record with peak of 16.7GW

News

ANALYSIS: BP world energy review highlights the need for solar to pick up the pace

Editors' Blog

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit 2024

Solar Media Events
February 20, 2024
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit North America 2024

Solar Media Events
February 28, 2024
Seattle, USA

PV CellTech Europe

Solar Media Events, Industry Events
March 12, 2024
Frankfurt, Germany

Drive your utility solar success with Trina Solar’s Upgraded Vertex N 700W+ modules

Upcoming Webinars
March 13, 2024
9am EDT / 1pm GMT / 2pm CET

Energy Storage Summit USA 2024

Solar Media Events
March 19, 2024
Texas, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024

Chinese New Year—Secure an unmissable saving of 50% on PV Tech Premium

Empower your solar business throughout 2024

Subscribe now

Ends Friday, 23rd Feb 2024. New users only.