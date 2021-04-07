Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

ACWA Power signs final agreements for 200MW PV project in Egypt

By Jules Scully
Power Plants, Projects
Africa, Africa & Middle East

Latest

ACWA Power signs final agreements for 200MW PV project in Egypt

News

Norway sovereign wealth fund eyes renewables investments after debut deal

News

AES Corporation closes secures US$301 million debt facility for US community solar portfolio

News

US ROUND-UP: BayWa r.e. forms distribution deal with REC, iSun enters large-scale EPC market, Arctech tracker gets UL certification

News

Intersolar North America postponed until 2022

News

Dutch utility Eneco to double solar and wind capacity to 2.5GW in five years

News

Facebook signs maiden floating solar deal

News

Spanish renewables developer Ecoener plans IPO

News

SunPower changes mind in allowing Maxeon Solar to sell direct to US market

News

Phanes Group to develop 200MWac solar project in Uzbekistan

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Image: ACWA Power.

Saudi Arabian developer ACWA Power has finalised agreements for the 200MW Kom Ombo solar plant in Egypt, with construction work set to begin later this year.

A 25-year power purchase agreement and network connection contract were signed at a virtual ceremony by ACWA representatives and Egyptian government officials.

The progress comes a month after the African Development Bank approved a US$27.2 million loan to finance the construction, development and design of the project, with financial closing scheduled for the third quarter of 2021.

Finalising the project agreements for Kom Ombo marks a “significant milestone” towards fulfilment of the plant, said Rajit Nanda, acting chief investment officer of ACWA Power.

“The tariff is the lowest in the African continent for a project that is soon to achieve financial close and commence construction, which demonstrates that globally competitive tariffs are possible in North Africa and the wider African region,” he added.

In addition to Kom Ombo, ACWA’s presence in Egypt’s energy market saw the company develop three projects totalling 120MW at the Benban solar complex. It is also involved in the development of a 2.3GW natural gas facility that is due to be fully operational in 2023.

While Egypt is aiming to produce 42% of its electricity from renewables by 2035, studies are underway to increase this percentage, said the country’s Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, Mohamed Shaker El-Markabi.

“Egypt is home to a wide range of untapped renewable resources, particularly wind and solar energy,” he added. “The electrical capacities that can be generated from renewable sources can reach up to nearly 90GW.”

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
acwa power, egypt, kom ombo, power purchase agreement, ppa

Read Next

Phanes Group to develop 200MWac solar project in Uzbekistan

April 6, 2021
Dubai-based Phanes Group has signed a deal with the government of Uzbekistan to develop a 200MWac PV project in the country.

How solar can bring SMEs into the power purchase agreement fold

April 1, 2021
As the solar industry has matured and sustainable investment has moved up on the global market’s list of priorities, power purchase agreements (PPAs) have become a mutually beneficial arrangement between developers and the corporate world. But SMEs have remained difficult to cater for in comparison to larger, more bankable offtakers or utilities with permanent facilities. Edith Hancock explores how this might be changing.

Nextracker lands 125MW tracker supply deal with Solaria

March 31, 2021
Solar technology company Nextracker has secured a deal to supply 125MW of its NX Horizon trackers to a number of Spanish project sites owned by independent power producer (IPP) Solaria.

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Sonnedix continues Spanish push, Hive Energy sells ‘landmark’ 252MW project, Shikun & Binui expands US portfolio

March 30, 2021
A round-up of project updates from across the global solar industry, including updates from Israel's Shikun & Binui, independent power producer Sonnedix and UK-based Hive Energy.

South Africa launches request for proposals for 1GW of solar PV

March 19, 2021
A renewables procurement round launched today (19 March) by the government of South Africa will aim to source 2.6GW of clean energy capacity, of which 1GW will be solar PV and 1.6GW wind.

US ROUND-UP: Massachusetts Climate Bill, Invenergy’s 250MW project in Indiana, Apple-backed solar plant comes online

March 19, 2021
A round-up of the latest news from the US solar market, including updates from Invenergy, SunPower and the Massachusetts House of Representatives.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Solar and wind displace coal in 2020 but transition ‘happening far too slowly’ – Ember

News

DOE launches bid to slash utility-scale solar power prices by 60%

Features

China ramps up financial supports for solar companies to accelerate deployment

News

SunPower confirms Tom Werner departure, names former Amazon exec as successor

News

Competitive analysis of major US residential installers in 2020

Editors' Blog

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Europe 2021

Solar Media Events
April 13, 2021

TrinaTracker ‘AGILE’ (1P) global launch: Innovative solar trackers in the 600W+ era

Upcoming Webinars
April 15, 2021
4:00 PM CET

EverythingEV Summit 2021

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2021

Large-format Modules (LFM) and Solar Trackers: Key Considerations and Impact on Plant LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
April 21, 2021
11:00 AM CET

Raising the bar in PV connector technology

Upcoming Webinars
April 28, 2021
4:00 - 4:30 PM CET
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021