Subscribe
Group Licence
News

AD Ports Group and TotalEnergies to explore distributed solar opportunities

By Will Norman
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Africa & Middle East

Latest

AD Ports Group and TotalEnergies to explore distributed solar opportunities

News

Q&A: Qcells on diversifying solar supply chains and holistic home solutions

Features, Interviews

AEP seeks approval for 995MW Oklahoma solar and wind portfolio

News

LONGi sets 26.81% efficiency record for heterojunction solar cells

News

Q&A: Origami Solar explains how steel PV module frames can lower costs and emissions

Features, Interviews

Germany’s PNE eyes 8GW PV pipeline by 2027

News

Philadelphia Solar, Translucent Energy form JV to open 1.2GW US solar factory

News

RWE plans renewables profit share with German authorities to improve local acceptance of energy transition

News

Vietnam and Indonesia’s different G7 funding appetites foreshadow their solar futures

Editors' Blog, Features

Juwi commissions solar-plus-storage project at Egyptian gold mine

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The 1.2GW Abu Dhabi Noor solar project. Image: EWEC.

Subsidiaries of Abu Dhabi Ports Group and TotalEnergies have today agreed to explore distributed solar PV opportunities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD) – a subsidiary of the AD Ports Group – signed the deal with TotalEnergies Renewables Distrubuted Generation, a provider and developer of commercial and industrial (C&I) solar PV projects to develop and install PV across KEZAD Group’s industrial ecosystem.

CEO of KEZAD Group, Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed said: “At KEZAD Group, we are committed to developing world-class industrial infrastructure in line with the vision of our wise leadership, which today places solar energy at the centre of its energy transition strategy.”

KEZAD Group’s assets cover 550 square kilometres, 100 kilometres of which are designated as ‘Free Zones’, areas of land designated for foreign industrial investment. Earlier this year, the Khalifa Industrial Zone announced an 800MW PV installation to power a green hydrogen and ammonia facility.

Hamady Sy, managing director of TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation Middle East and Africa, said: “We are pleased to partner with KEZAD and AD Ports Group as this agreement is a stepping stone for many future opportunities. As a global multi-energy company, our goal is to contribute to the development of renewables in the UAE.”

TotalEnergies currently has around 100MW of solar PV capacity under development in the UAE.

The country is currently building what will be the world’s ‘largest’ solar PV installation, the Mohammad Bin Rashid solar park named after the leader of Dubai.

“Through our collaboration with TotalEnergies, we are keen to realise the complete potential of distributed solar generation across our integrated ecosystem at KEZAD Group, and to enhance the value proposition we can offer to our investors while supporting Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s sustainability goals,” Al Ahmed said.

Earlier this month, the UAE and US announced a US$100 billion partnership to mobilise global investment in renewable energy sources. The country has committed to the international 2050 net zero plan.

In October, TotalEnergies announced the inauguration of an 800MW PV project in Qatar as it builds towards its target of 100GW of renewables by 2030.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV CellTech

14 March 2023
PV CellTech will be return to Berlin on 14-15 March 2023 and looking at the competing technologies and roadmaps for PV cell mass production during 2024-2026.

UK Solar Summit

28 June 2023
Join us in London for 2 days as we look at the UK’s new landscape for utility & rooftop solar. Understand the new opportunities within this GW-plus annual market!
abu dhabi, distributed solar, memorandum of agreement, pv power plants, solar pv, TotalEnergies, uae

Read Next

AEP seeks approval for 995MW Oklahoma solar and wind portfolio

November 21, 2022
The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO), a subsidiary of utility American Electric Power (AEP), has petitioned the state corporate commission for approval to purchase a 995.5MW solar PV and wind portfolio.

Germany’s PNE eyes 8GW PV pipeline by 2027

November 21, 2022
German renewables developer Pure New Energy (PNE) intends to scale up to an 8GW solar PV pipeline in the next five years.

Philadelphia Solar, Translucent Energy form JV to open 1.2GW US solar factory

November 21, 2022
Jordanian solar manufacturer Philadelphia Solar has entered into a joint venture (JV) with US-based Translucent Energy to establish a manufacturing facility in the US. The factory is expected to produce 1.2GW of capacity, with production scheduled to begin by 2024.

RWE plans renewables profit share with German authorities to improve local acceptance of energy transition

November 18, 2022
RWE, the German renewable energy developer, will offer profit returns to municipalities where one of their wind or solar farms is located as part of an expansion of the German Renewable Energies Act (EEG).

Juwi commissions solar-plus-storage project at Egyptian gold mine

November 18, 2022
German solar developer Juwi is in the final stages of commissioning a 36MW solar farm, accompanied by a 7.5MW battery energy storage system (BESS), at the Sukari gold mine in Egypt.

First Solar to supply Intersect Power with further 4.9GWdc of modules

November 18, 2022
US solar manufacturer First Solar will supply Intersect Power with an additional 4.9GWdc of its thin-film PV modules. The transaction means that Intersect Power has ordered 7.3GWdc of First Solar technology this year.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

RWE plans renewables profit share with German authorities to improve local acceptance of energy transition

News

PV industry production hits 310GW of modules in 2022; what about 2023?

News

First Solar to supply Intersect Power with further 4.9GWdc of modules

News

Vietnam and Indonesia’s different G7 funding appetites foreshadow their solar futures

Editors' Blog, Features

Enel to build 3GW solar cell and module manufacturing factory in US

News

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

Upcoming Events

Sungrow ESS: Technology to stabilise the grid

Upcoming Webinars
November 22, 2022
11:00 AM (CET)

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Malaga, Spain

Energy Storage Summit 2023

Solar Media Events
February 22, 2023
Leonardo Royal Hotel London Tower Bridge

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
March 14, 2023
Berlin, Germany

Large Scale Solar Europe 2023

Solar Media Events
March 21, 2023
Lisbon, Portugal
© Solar Media Limited 2022