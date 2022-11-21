AD Ports Group and TotalEnergies to explore distributed solar opportunities

The 1.2GW Abu Dhabi Noor solar project. Image: EWEC.

Subsidiaries of Abu Dhabi Ports Group and TotalEnergies have today agreed to explore distributed solar PV opportunities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD) – a subsidiary of the AD Ports Group – signed the deal with TotalEnergies Renewables Distrubuted Generation, a provider and developer of commercial and industrial (C&I) solar PV projects to develop and install PV across KEZAD Group’s industrial ecosystem.

CEO of KEZAD Group, Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed said: “At KEZAD Group, we are committed to developing world-class industrial infrastructure in line with the vision of our wise leadership, which today places solar energy at the centre of its energy transition strategy.”

KEZAD Group’s assets cover 550 square kilometres, 100 kilometres of which are designated as ‘Free Zones’, areas of land designated for foreign industrial investment. Earlier this year, the Khalifa Industrial Zone announced an 800MW PV installation to power a green hydrogen and ammonia facility.

Hamady Sy, managing director of TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation Middle East and Africa, said: “We are pleased to partner with KEZAD and AD Ports Group as this agreement is a stepping stone for many future opportunities. As a global multi-energy company, our goal is to contribute to the development of renewables in the UAE.”

TotalEnergies currently has around 100MW of solar PV capacity under development in the UAE.

The country is currently building what will be the world’s ‘largest’ solar PV installation, the Mohammad Bin Rashid solar park named after the leader of Dubai.

“Through our collaboration with TotalEnergies, we are keen to realise the complete potential of distributed solar generation across our integrated ecosystem at KEZAD Group, and to enhance the value proposition we can offer to our investors while supporting Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s sustainability goals,” Al Ahmed said.

Earlier this month, the UAE and US announced a US$100 billion partnership to mobilise global investment in renewable energy sources. The country has committed to the international 2050 net zero plan.

In October, TotalEnergies announced the inauguration of an 800MW PV project in Qatar as it builds towards its target of 100GW of renewables by 2030.