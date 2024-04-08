Adani Group begins producing ingots and wafers in India for Gujarat PV module factory – reports

In December 2022, the company’s solar PV manufacturing and research arm Adani Solar produced India’s “first” large-sized monocrystalline silicon ingot in the Mundra manufacturing plant. Adani Solar said the manufacturing line would produce silicon ingots exclusively for Adani Solar’s wafers, cells and modules.

Previously, Adani Solar’s global chief marketing officer Rahul Bhutiani said in a Solar Media webinar that Adani will invest over US$20 billion in renewables generation over the next decade. Before that, Adani raised US$394 million to build a 10GW solar manufacturing plant through its renewable energy subsidiary Adani New Industries. The facility will form part of an integrated green hydrogen ecosystem, which will include wind turbine manufacturing as well.

Adani Solar claimed that it is India’s largest vertically integrated solar company with a manufacturing capacity of 4GW.

Meanwhile, Adani Group’s renewables arm Adani Green Energy announced that its operational portfolio had surpassed 10GW, including 7,393MW of solar, 1,401MW of wind and 2,140 MW of wind-solar hybrid capacity.

It also commissioned 1GW of solar capacity at its Khavda solar PV park in Gujarat. Construction was completed in less than a year, and is in line with the company’s goal to build 30GW of capacity in Khavda in the coming five years. Once completed, what the company calls the world’s “largest” solar PV project, would span over 538km2 of land, five times the size of Paris.