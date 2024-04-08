Subscribe To Premium
Adani Group begins producing ingots and wafers in India for Gujarat PV module factory – reports

By Simon Yuen
Toyota Tsusho founds new African renewables JV

EU rooftop solar requires clear roadmap to sustain growth – report

Mismatch voltage & thermal patterns in half-cell bifacial technology

6.5GW of US PV to go dark in today’s solar eclipse

AFRY awarded EPC work on 65MW PV plant in the Philippines

Quinbrook raises US$600 million for Valley of Fire Fund to expand solar portfolio

Poland’s installed solar capacity exceeds 17GW

Solaredge acquires EV charging software startup Wevo Energy

Leeward Renewable Energy powers up 200MW Texas PV site

The ingots and wafers will be used to make solar cells and modules in Adani’s module assembly plant. Image: Adani Solar.

Indian conglomerate Adani Group has reportedly started producing ingots and wafers for its solar cell and module manufacturing plant, according to a report from Reuters.

Adani Group has begun commercial production of ingots and wafers with a capacity of 2GW. The ingots and wafers will be used to make solar cells and modules in Adani’s module assembly plant in Gujarat, India. Aside from producing ingots and wafers, Adani Group also aims to produce polysilicon in 2027 at the earliest, becoming India’s first integrated solar manufacturer.

In December 2022, the company’s solar PV manufacturing and research arm Adani Solar produced India’s “first” large-sized monocrystalline silicon ingot in the Mundra manufacturing plant. Adani Solar said the manufacturing line would produce silicon ingots exclusively for Adani Solar’s wafers, cells and modules.

Previously, Adani Solar’s global chief marketing officer Rahul Bhutiani said in a Solar Media webinar that Adani will invest over US$20 billion in renewables generation over the next decade. Before that, Adani raised US$394 million to build a 10GW solar manufacturing plant through its renewable energy subsidiary Adani New Industries. The facility will form part of an integrated green hydrogen ecosystem, which will include wind turbine manufacturing as well.

Adani Solar claimed that it is India’s largest vertically integrated solar company with a manufacturing capacity of 4GW.

Meanwhile, Adani Group’s renewables arm Adani Green Energy announced that its operational portfolio had surpassed 10GW, including 7,393MW of solar, 1,401MW of wind and 2,140 MW of wind-solar hybrid capacity.

It also commissioned 1GW of solar capacity at its Khavda solar PV park in Gujarat. Construction was completed in less than a year, and is in line with the company’s goal to build 30GW of capacity in Khavda in the coming five years. Once completed, what the company calls the world’s “largest” solar PV project, would span over 538km2 of land, five times the size of Paris.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the Solar Finance & Investment Asia Summit in Singapore, 24-25 September. The event will bring together the most influential leaders representing funds, banks, developers, utilities, government and industry across the Asia-Pacific region on a programme that is solutions-focused from top to tail. For more information, including how to attend, please go to the official website.

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

24 September 2024
Singapore, Asia
Returning after a short hiatus, the re-launched 8th Annual Solar Finance and Investment Asia Summit brings together the most influential leaders representing funds, banks, developers, utilities, government and industry across the Asia-Pacific region on a programme that is solutions-focused from top to tail.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
