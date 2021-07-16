Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

AEMO chief wants Australia’s grids prepared for 100% renewables by 2025

By Jules Scully
Grids, Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

AEMO chief wants Australia’s grids prepared for 100% renewables by 2025

News

California ISO adds 80GW of solar and 148GW of storage to its queue, smashing last year’s figures

News

New PV technologies in new manufacturing regions: has the PV industry finally grown up?

Editors' Blog, Features

US ROUND-UP: SEIA backs long-duration storage plan, patent success for LONGi, 20MW of PV installed at airport

News

New NREL LCOE data highlights US potential for super-cheap solar and co-located energy storage

Editors' Blog

Electricity demand outpacing renewable energy supply, with fossil fuels filling the gap

News

US Energy Committee votes in favour of US$100 billion clean energy act

News

‘Concerning’ decline in California solar prices reducing incentive for new installs – report

News

US Senate passes bill to ban all products originating from Xinjiang

News

New York adds 3GW of solar, bringing total pipeline to 95% of 2025 target

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Daniel Westerman became CEO of the Australian Energy Market Operator in May. Image: AEMO.

The new chief of the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) has said he wants the country’s grids to be capable of handling 100% renewables by 2025.

Daniel Westerman, who joined the national power market operator as CEO in May, said in a speech this week that the aim is to harness talents, capabilities and know-how across the industry to engineer grids that can run at 100% instantaneous penetration of renewable energy.

“This is unchartered territory for a large, independent grid anywhere in the world. And this must be our goal not because of personal ambition, politics or ideology, but because we know this is where we’re headed,” said Westerman, who previously served as president of renewable energy at the UK’s electricity system operator National Grid.

AEMO saw levels of instantaneous solar and wind penetrations rise to 52% last year, while in South Australia utility-scale and rooftop solar were able to supply the equivalent to all the state’s energy needs for one hour during a day last October.

Solar systems are now fitted to more than 2.5 million homes in Australia and are the fastest-growing part of the country’s energy mix. Falling technology costs and more spending on home improvements meant 3GW of rooftop solar systems were installed in Australia in 2020, a 40% increase year-on-year, according to the country’s Clean Energy Regulator.

The rise in utility-scale solar and wind projects are pushing down the cost of power generation to zero, or even negative prices, which means spinning thermal generators – which have been used for system stability attributes such as frequency control and inertia – disconnect.

“It’s getting harder for us to manage the stability of the power system as the penetration of solar and wind, even at today’s levels, pushes the system to its limits,” said Westerman.

However, the aggregation of rooftop solar and local batteries into virtual power plants can be financially beneficial for homeowners, and can also provide important grid services, Westerman said, adding that utility-scale battery storage installations – such as the Hornsdale Power Reserve (150MW / 194MWh) project in South Australia – are “extremely helpful in stabilising the grid” by providing a range of ancillary services.

Westerman also revealed that a collaborative effort is underway with rule makers, governments, industry and consumer groups to develop a tiered arrangement that would see rooftop solar constrained only as a last resort.

Thanks to the growth of cheap decarbonised energy, Australia’s potential for producing green hydrogen was also noted during the speech, with the country “in the box seat to make green hydrogen the next export hero”, Westerman said. “Australia has proximity to energy-hungry customers, an abundance of sunshine and wind, and importantly, the know-how to create a gas export industry on a world scale.”

Plans were unveiled earlier this week for a hub in Western Australia that could feature up to 50GW of solar and wind generation to produce green hydrogen.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
aemo, australia, australian energy market operator, Daniel Westerman, grid integration, grid stability, rooftop solar

Read Next

Lawsuit filed against Alabama regulators over solar fees that ‘violate federal law’

July 14, 2021
Residents and conservation groups have filed a lawsuit in federal district court against the Alabama Public Service Commission for approving utility company Alabama Power’s charges on customers with rooftop or on-site solar

Asia Pacific PV capacity to triple by 2030 as China leads growth, says Wood Mackenzie

July 13, 2021
Solar PV capacity in Asia Pacific could triple to 1,500GW by 2030, with China driving deployment and Indonesia set to be the region’s fastest-growing market, according to Wood Mackenzie.

Up to 50GW of solar and wind could be installed at Australian green hydrogen hub

July 13, 2021
A renewable energy hub consisting of up to 50GW of solar and wind generation for the production of green hydrogen is being planned for Western Australia.

Grid connection ‘significant challenge’ for Australian PV as investor confidence sinks

July 12, 2021
Investor confidence in the Australian clean energy market has been dented by “unhelpful and unpredictable” government interventions.

Residential and large-scale solar transforming how Australia’s energy market operates, says regulator

July 5, 2021
Australia’s electricity markets are undergoing a profound transformation from a centralised system of large fossil fuel plants towards an array of smaller-scale, widely dispersed solar and wind generators, grid-scale batteries and demand response, according to a new report from the Australian Energy Regulator.

Australian renewable hydrogen hub blocked by federal government

June 21, 2021
Plans for a green hydrogen hub in Australia that would feature 26GW of solar and wind have been rejected by the federal government due to the project's environmental impacts.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US ROUND-UP: SEIA backs long-duration storage plan, patent success for LONGi, 20MW of PV installed at airport

News

US Senate passes bill to ban all products originating from Xinjiang

News

New York adds 3GW of solar, bringing total pipeline to 95% of 2025 target

News

‘A step in the right direction’: EU plans to increase 2030 renewables target to 40%

News

Electricity demand outpacing renewable energy supply, with fossil fuels filling the gap

News

Maxeon expands AC range with Performance 3 AC module launch

News

Upcoming Events

LONGi’s Hi-MO N: N-type TopCon breakthroughs boost efficiency and energy yield for large scale PV

Upcoming Webinars
July 28, 2021
16:00-16:30 (CEST)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
November 16, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021