Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

AEMO developing simulation tool to facilitate grid connections for renewable energy

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Grids, Policy, Projects
Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

AEMO developing simulation tool to facilitate grid connections for renewable energy

News

DNV bolsters energy consulting business with Antuko acquisition, NV5 acquires Sage Energy Consulting

News

South Africa receives 63 solar bids in latest renewables procurement round

News

ReNew Power completes business combination and starts trading on the NASDAQ

News

Elgin Energy secures financing for 1.36GWp portfolio in Ireland and UK

News

Acme to set up 3.5GW green hydrogen facility in Oman in US$3.5bn deal

News

Will Modbus TCP be the dominant communication standard for C&I solar inverter environments going forward?

Features, Guest Blog

CdTe breakthrough could lead to more efficient solar cells, UK researchers say

News

Global module capacity to boom in 2021 while Chinese polysilicon expansions to sidestep Xinjiang

News

iSun revenue jumps but Q2 performance affected by supply chain delays

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Large renewable projects like this present a major challenge for Australia’s grid, which is unable to handle half of the capacity of upcoming projects. Image: Octopus

The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) has invested in a cloud-based resource for developers that will make it easier and faster for renewable energy projects to connect to the grid through a AU$2.23 million investment.

With funding from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA), the connection simulation tool will help reduce risks, costs and time to approve the connection of new projects by allowing developers to test how their power system models link to Australia’s National Electricity Market (NEM).  

Testing on the simulator will begin this month, with a phased roll out planned for the end of the year.

Australian Energy and Emissions Reduction Minister Angus Taylor said: “This new technology will make it even easier for new generation projects to apply for and receive approvals by enabling renewable generators and network companies to work out how the new projects will impact the grid.

“The connections simulation tool will help reduce the costs and application times for developers, network service providers, consultants and AEMO, and support continued strong investment in renewables.” 

Since 2017, AEMO has connected 121 new projects to Australia’s grid but there are still 97GW of proposed projects still in the pipeline, with the NEM only able to accommodate half of this.

“Given the increasing portion of renewables with technically complex control systems, the operations simulator will enhance AEMO’s ability to prepare for and quickly respond to events threatening secure power-system operations,” said AEMO CEO Daniel Westerman.

In July, the newly appointed Westerman said he wanted the country’s grids to be capable of handling 100% renewables by 2025.

The organisation has also released a series of planning and forecasting publications that present five different visions of Australia’s and the NEM’s future.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
aemo, arena, australian energy market operator, grid connection, national electricity market, simulation

Read Next

Octopus to deploy Fluence’s automated bidder software for Australian solar farm

August 10, 2021
Octopus Investments Australia has deployed Fluence’s AI-powered trading platform to optimise the output of its 333MW Darlington Point Solar Farm in New South Wales (NSW).

AEMO releases report outlining five scenarios for Australia’s energy future

August 4, 2021
The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) has published a series of planning and forecasting publications under the 2021 Inputs, Assumptions and Scenarios (IASR) report that present five different visions of Australia's future

Machine learning boosts solar forecasting to ease grid pressures in Australian study

July 19, 2021
Machine learning techniques have been used in a study to boost the accuracy of renewables forecasts by up to 45%, helping improve grid operations in Australia.

AEMO chief wants Australia’s grids prepared for 100% renewables by 2025

July 16, 2021
The new chief of the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) has said he wants the country’s grids to be capable of handling 100% renewables by 2025.

Grid connection ‘significant challenge’ for Australian PV as investor confidence sinks

July 12, 2021
Investor confidence in the Australian clean energy market has been dented by “unhelpful and unpredictable” government interventions.

Residential and large-scale solar transforming how Australia’s energy market operates, says regulator

July 5, 2021
Australia’s electricity markets are undergoing a profound transformation from a centralised system of large fossil fuel plants towards an array of smaller-scale, widely dispersed solar and wind generators, grid-scale batteries and demand response, according to a new report from the Australian Energy Regulator.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Global module capacity to boom in 2021 while Chinese polysilicon expansions to sidestep Xinjiang

News

DNV bolsters energy consulting business with Antuko acquisition, NV5 acquires Sage Energy Consulting

News

Elgin Energy secures financing for 1.36GWp portfolio in Ireland and UK

News

South Africa receives 63 solar bids in latest renewables procurement round

News

Will Modbus TCP be the dominant communication standard for C&I solar inverter environments going forward?

Features, Guest Blog

ReNew Power completes business combination and starts trading on the NASDAQ

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

How JA Solar’s premium modules benefit Europe’s residential, commercial and utility PV segments

Upcoming Webinars
August 26, 2021
10am (CEST)

The importance of product reliability and system value of a 600W+ module in achieving the lowest LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
September 2, 2021
7am (PT) | 4pm (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021