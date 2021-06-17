Solar Media
AES Indiana's 195MW project acquisition approved by regulator

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Operations & Maintenance, Projects
Americas

AES Indiana’s 195MW project acquisition approved by regulator

Construction on the project is due to start later this year. Credit: SunPower

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) has approved AES Indiana’s plans to acquire the 195MW Hardy Hills solar project in Clinton County, Indiana.

Construction on the project is expected to begin in Autumn this year and the facility is expected to reach commercial operation in 2023.

A subsidiary of the AES corporation, a multi-faceted power generation and distribution company, AES Indiana said the project will provide long-terms savings to customers through lower fuel and maintenance costs.

“This is an important moment for AES Indiana which advances our investments in renewables here in the state,” said Kristina Lund, AES Indiana President and CEO.

Indiana has been highlighted as a potential growth market for solar in the US. The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie’s Q2 Solar Market Insight Report, published earlier this week, revealed that the state ranked fourth for solar installations in Q1 2021, having ranked just 32nd throughout 2020.

AES Indiana has chosen Chicago-based Invenergy to develop the project and manage its construction, creating around 200 temporary construction jobs in Indiana.

Invenergy has more than 29GW of projects in operation, construction or contract in wind, solar and natural gas.

aes corporation, AES indiana, invenergy, IURC

