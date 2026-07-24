Aiko’s ABC modules receive TÜV Rheinland’s ‘anti-ignition’ certification

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Under TÜV Rheinland’s testing conditions, Aiko’s ABC modules recorded hot spot temperatures over 35% lower than TOPCon modules.

The certification comes as Europe faces more frequent and intense heatwaves across the continent, with temperatures reaching new high records. According to Aiko, these record-breaking temperatures are posing new challenges for energy infrastructure, including solar systems.

The cell and module manufacturer added that ABC technology is designed to effectively limit hot spot temperatures to below 100 degrees Celsius under relevant operating conditions, helping reduce excessive thermal stress and mitigate potential ignition risks.

An advantage that has also been demonstrated in comparative shading tests with ABC modules recording lower hot spots temperatures than TOPCon modules under both single-cell shading and large-area shading conditions. Hot spots can occur when partial shading, micro-cracks or other internal defects disrupt normal current flow within a PV module.

The Chinese company added that its copper interconnection technology also significantly reduces the risk of hot spots associated with micro-cracks. Unlike conventional silver-paste metallisation, which typically contains glass frit, Aiko’s ABC cells use pure copper grids bonded to the silicon wafer.

Moreover, the manufacturer did a live demonstration at Intersolar Europe 2026, held in Munich, Germany, last month about the difference in thermal behaviour between an ABC and TOPCon module. At the event, Aiko also launched two new solar PV products, targeting both the utility-scale and residential solar sectors. These were the fourth generation of its Infinite Ultra ABC PV modules and the new Z series of residential modules.