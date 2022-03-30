Solar Media
News

Aker Horizons to ‘strengthen’ Mainstream Renewable Power by merging with wind unit

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Europe

Latest

Australian climate organisations slam federal budget as a “massive missed opportunity”

News

Aker Horizons to ‘strengthen’ Mainstream Renewable Power by merging with wind unit

News

Solar, wind reach record 10% of global electricity but power sector emissions hit an all-time high

News

Solar PV capacity must reach 5.2TW by 2030 to meet 1.5°C Paris climate goal

News

European solar developers ditching auction tariffs for PPAs due to higher costs

News

Tongwei set for six-fold profit leap after polysilicon, solar cell prices stay high

News

Buy aluminium and steel to hedge against expected prices rises, small risk of copper and silver price swings

News

Portugal to waive environmental impact studies for solar plants under 50MW

News

Altus Power to supply clean energy solutions to US real estate giant

News

SunPower launches upgraded home battery system offering ‘whole home’ backup power capability

News
Aker Horizons will be merging its offshore wind and hydrogen subsidiaries in the company to “strengthen” its development. Image: Mainstream Renewable Power.

Investment company Aker Horizons plans to merge its offshore wind and hydrogen units into its parent company to “strengthen” its renewables development capabilities.

Aker plans to combine Aker Offshore Wind with its renewables development unit Mainstream Renewable Power, a move it said would strengthen Mainstream’s position in the market. It will facilitate the financing of offshore wind projects and accelerate Mainstream’s global reach in that market, Aker said.

Meanwhile Aker Clean Hydrogen will also be merged into the parent company to expand opportunities in the hydrogen industry as well as other industries reliant on green hydrogen.

The merging of both Aker Clean Hydrogen and Aker Offshore Wind into Aker Horizons is set to complete in June 2022.

Last week, Aker Horizons agreed to sell its remaining shares in Norwegian polysilicon producer REC Silicon to Hanwha Solutions for US$160 million.

In addition to that, Japanese investment firm Mitsui invested US$631 million in Mainstream Renewable Power and acquired 27.5% of its equity stock.

aker horizons, hydrogen, mainstream renewable power, mergers, offshore wind

Read Next

Hanwha Solutions unveils ‘ambitious plan’ to rebuild full US solar supply chain

March 24, 2022
Hanwha Solutions has an “ambitious plan” to revitalise US solar manufacturing increasing its stake in polysilicon producer REC Silicon, although it has called on the US to pass the Solar Energy Manufacturing Act (SEMA) to help support this.

Mitsui invests US$632m in Mainstream Renewable Power as it eyes IPP synergies

March 24, 2022
Japanese investment firm Mitsui has invested €575 million (US$631.56 million) in common shares from renewable developer Mainstream Renewable Power, bringing its valuation to €2.1 billion after the transaction.

Aker Horizons sells remaining shares in REC Silicon to Hanwha Solutions in ‘major step’ for US solar manufacturing

March 23, 2022
Aker Horizons ASA has agreed to sell its remaining shares in Norwegian polysilicon REC Silicon to South Korean chemical company Hanwha Solutions Corporation in what Aker has said is a “major step in rebuilding the US solar supply chain”.
PV Tech Premium

What you need to know about green hydrogen and its integration with solar PV

March 21, 2022
While still nascent, green hydrogen can take off as a fuel source and energy storage system if it is afforded the support, regulatory environment and financial backing it deserves, Hive Energy’s Shirvine Zhang tells Sean Rai-Roche.

Green hydrogen sector set to benefit from upcoming electrolyser manufacturing ramp-up

January 12, 2022
Despite a current shortage of electrolyser manufacturing capacity, the global green hydrogen sector is poised to benefit from a rapid ramp-up in electrolyser output over the coming years, according to Fitch Solutions.

Mainstream Renewable Power raises over US$100m to pursue multi-GW pipeline and become ‘global energy major’

November 29, 2021
Mainstream Renewable Power has secured €90 million (US$101.6 million) in equity funding to support the build-out of a multi-gigawatt pipeline across Latin America, Africa and the Asia Pacific region

