Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Mitsui invests US$632m in Mainstream Renewable Power as it eyes IPP synergies

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Africa, Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

New markets and BESS retrofits: inside NextEnergy Capital’s development plans after US$900m raise

News

Mitsui invests US$632m in Mainstream Renewable Power as it eyes IPP synergies

News

Lightsource bp signs global partnership agreement with AI software company to optimise its solar assets

News

Nextracker launches new single-axis tracker for sloped and uneven terrain

News

New York passes 1GW of community solar installations

News

JinkoSolar to accelerate capacity expansion in 2022, plotting course for 60GW module capacity

News

New developer AMPYR Energy USA targets merchant solar to boost revenue

News

Aker Horizons sells remaining shares in REC Silicon to Hanwha Solutions in ‘major step’ for US solar manufacturing

News

Atlas Renewable Energy switches on 244MWp solar PV project in Chile

News

Technology, manufacturing & profitability in the PV industry

Editors' Blog, Features
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Mitsui’s US$631.6m investment will help accelerate Mainstream’s global portfolio. Image: Mainstream Renewable Power.

Japanese investment firm Mitsui has invested €575 million (US$631.6 million) in renewables developer Mainstream Renewable Power, bringing its valuation to €2.1 billion after the transaction.

Mitsui will acquire 27.5% of equity stock from Mainstream while Aker Horizons, the investment company who acquired 75% of stakes in Mainstream last year, will own 54.4% after the transaction.

Mitsui’s global network in the power industry will allow Mainstream to keep growing its global portfolio, with the renewables developer increasing its investments in battery storage as well as projects in green ammonia and green hydrogen. It will also focus on increasing its corporate power purchase agreements (PPAs).

Kristian Røkke, CEO of Aker Horizons and chairman of Mainstream, said: “Mitsui is the perfect partner for Mainstream to accelerate the company’s growth to become a renewable energy major.”

The three companies are continuing to gear Mainstream towards an initial public offering (IPO).

So far, Mainstream has delivered 6.5GW of solar and wind projects and has a current pipeline of 16.6GW, with a further 8GW of identified opportunities.

Moreover, Mainstream raised US$100 million in November 2021 to pursue a multi-gigawatt pipeline across Latin America, Africa and Asia-Pacific.

In July 2021, Mainstream started development of its 1GW Nazca Renovables platform in Chile with a mix of solar and wind farms.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Green Hydrogen Summit

17 May 2022
With hydrogen now a central part of many nations’ decarbonisation plans there remains an elephant in the room; how do we produce truly clean green hydrogen in the volumes needed to support this burgeoning Hydrogen ecosystem, at comparable prices to grey or blue Hydrogen? Without a route to green hydrogen at scale, efforts to transition to hydrogen will not contribute to the 2050 target of net zero. With this in mind, the third annual Green Hydrogen Summit will examine every aspect of achieving cost- competitive green hydrogen at scale. The Summit will provide a comprehensive view of the entire green hydrogen ecosystem, including the regulations and incentives countries are deploying, the business models to deploy electrolysis projects, the infrastructure upgrades needed to transport and store hydrogen at scale, and the industrial applications for the hydrogen being produced. Now into its third year, and with an audience made up of government officials, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas grids and off-takers the summit will bring together delegates with leading experts to share the latest case studies, inspire action, and make the connections to realise the potential of green hydrogen.
aker horizons, battery storage, equity finance, funding, green ammonia, green hydrogen, mainstream renewable power, mitsui

Read Next

Aker Horizons sells remaining shares in REC Silicon to Hanwha Solutions in ‘major step’ for US solar manufacturing

March 23, 2022
Aker Horizons ASA has agreed to sell its remaining shares in Norwegian polysilicon REC Silicon to South Korean chemical company Hanwha Solutions Corporation in what Aker has said is a “major step in rebuilding the US solar supply chain”.

War in Ukraine to ‘turbocharge’ green hydrogen production in a ‘make or break’ decade

March 22, 2022
The war in Ukraine will “turbocharge” the global green hydrogen sector as the cost of alternatives soar by more than 70% and Europe seeks to reduce its reliance on Russian gas with a series a financial packages, according to Rystad Energy.
PV Tech Premium

What you need to know about green hydrogen and its integration with solar PV

March 21, 2022
While still nascent, green hydrogen can take off as a fuel source and energy storage system if it is afforded the support, regulatory environment and financial backing it deserves, Hive Energy’s Shirvine Zhang tells Sean Rai-Roche.

Netherlands expands SDE++ budget to US$14bn, green hydrogen eligible for the first time

March 21, 2022
The Dutch government has made a record €13 billion (US$14.3 billion) available for its 2022 Sustainable Energy Production and Climate Transition Incentive Scheme (SDE++) that is now open to green hydrogen projects linked to a wind or solar farm.

New electrolyser technology could produce hydrogen at US$1.5/kg by mid-2020s

March 17, 2022
Australian electrolyser manufacturer Hysata claims its electrolyser technology could enable hydrogen production go below US$1.5/kg by the mid-2020s.

Risen Energy to supply PV module for Sinopec green hydrogen project

March 11, 2022
Chinese solar manufacturer Risen Energy is to supply modules to energy giant Sinopec's green hydrogen demonstration project in Xinjiang, China, which is claimed to be the world's largest PV-based hydrogen production centre.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

Lightsource bp signs global partnership agreement with AI software company to optimise its solar assets

News

Technology, manufacturing & profitability in the PV industry

Editors' Blog, Features

Total Eren, Chariot to develop 430MW renewables project for Zambian mine in latest collaboration

News

Renewables firms ‘risk talent exodus’ amid skills shortage fears

News

JinkoSolar to accelerate capacity expansion in 2022, plotting course for 60GW module capacity

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

The PV Industry in 2022: New Technologies, Vertical Integration Leadership & Key Financial Indicators

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
April 5, 2022
Free Webinar

Tackling heat: the importance of liquid cooling in hybrid solar-storage projects

Upcoming Webinars
April 6, 2022
10:00 AM (CET)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021