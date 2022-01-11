Algeria launches tender process for 1GW of solar

Winning bidders in the tender will secure a 25-year power purchase agreement. Image: Endesa. Image: Endesa

Algeria has launched a tender process to support the deployment of solar PV projects in the country with a total capacity of 1GW.

Called ‘Solar 1000 MW’, the programme will see developers bid to set up solar projects in lots of between 50MWp and 300MWp, with winning bidders securing a 25-year power purchase agreement, according to the country’s Ministry of Energy Transition and Renewable Energies.

Participants can bid for one or more lots totalling a maximum cumulative capacity of 300MW, and bidders are requested to submit their offers by 30 April 2022.

The tender process will consist of the establishment of special purpose vehicles (SPVs), which will be tasked with the development, financing, design, equipment procurement, construction and operation and maintenance of the solar plants.

The tender will be carried out by Société Algérienne des Energies Renouvelables (SHAEMS), a new joint venture between state-owned utility Sonelgaz and oil company Sonatrach that will acquire a stake in the share capital of the SPVs.

Algeria unveiled a plan in 2020 to deploy 4GW of solar over a five-year period. The country is aiming to have 15GW of renewables capacity by 2035.