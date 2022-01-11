Solar Media
News

Algeria launches tender process for 1GW of solar

By Jules Scully
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Policy
Africa, Africa & Middle East

Latest

Algeria launches tender process for 1GW of solar

News

‘More work to be done’ on California net metering proposals, says state governor

News

Solar to account for almost 50% of new US electric generation in 2022 – EIA

News

ReNew Energy sells US$400m of green bonds to support growth and refinancing operations

News

New TÜV Nord analysis asserts n-type performance benefits over p-type modules

News

Brazil publishes new net metering laws for distributed generation

News

New Adani green energy subsidiary to manufacture solar modules

News

Tongwei expects 2021 profit to more than double as manufacturer benefits from pricing trends

News

ARENA to provide US$30m for R&D into ‘ultra-low cost solar’, aims to drive down cost of green hydrogen

News

Invenergy bags US$3bn investment from Blackstone

News
Winning bidders in the tender will secure a 25-year power purchase agreement. Image: Endesa. Image: Endesa

Algeria has launched a tender process to support the deployment of solar PV projects in the country with a total capacity of 1GW.

Called ‘Solar 1000 MW’, the programme will see developers bid to set up solar projects in lots of between 50MWp and 300MWp, with winning bidders securing a 25-year power purchase agreement, according to the country’s Ministry of Energy Transition and Renewable Energies.

Participants can bid for one or more lots totalling a maximum cumulative capacity of 300MW, and bidders are requested to submit their offers by 30 April 2022.

The tender process will consist of the establishment of special purpose vehicles (SPVs), which will be tasked with the development, financing, design, equipment procurement, construction and operation and maintenance of the solar plants.

The tender will be carried out by Société Algérienne des Energies Renouvelables (SHAEMS), a new joint venture between state-owned utility Sonelgaz and oil company Sonatrach that will acquire a stake in the share capital of the SPVs.

Algeria unveiled a plan in 2020 to deploy 4GW of solar over a five-year period. The country is aiming to have 15GW of renewables capacity by 2035.

algeria, auction, auctions and tenders, north africa

