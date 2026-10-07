Sonnedix adds 54MW of Italian solar assets, taking operational portfolio above 1.3GW

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The transaction takes Sonnedix’s operational portfolio in Italy to more than 1.3GW, further expanding its presence in the country as it pursues growth through acquisitions and project development.

Giuseppe Maronna, managing director Italy, said, “Our operations in Italy have accelerated in 2026. This year alone we have celebrated milestones including, surpassing 1GW of operating capacity, expanding our battery storage capabilities, and securing a significant volume share in Italy’s Energy Release 2.0 mechanism. There is far more to come from our Italian portfolio, and this acquisition is testament of our continued progress.”

Italy has become a key market for Sonnedix as the company expands its solar portfolio while adding battery energy storage systems (BESS) and hybrid projects to support grid flexibility.

Speaking to PV Tech Premium, Sonnedix managing director for Italy Mario Volpe said the country’s solar market design had moved “in the right direction” [subscription required]. He pointed to the previous year’s FER X auction, which awarded contracts to 474 solar PV projects totalling 7.69GW.

Recently, Sonnedix closed a €730 million (US$ 841 million) financing package covering the refinancing, optimisation and construction of renewable energy assets across France, Italy, Portugal and Spain. The financing supported 540MW of solar PV capacity and two BESS projects.

In June, Sonnedix reached financial close on a €67 million (US$ 77 million) financing for four solar PV projects in Spain and Italy, totalling 102MW. The projects were under construction, with financing provided by Banco Santander, Banco Sabadell, BBVA, Rabobank, CIBC and NatWest under an existing European renewable energy financing platform.

In March, the independent power producer (IPP) acquired six Italian solar PV projects from EOS Investment Management Group and Capital Dynamics, with a combined capacity of 194MW. The Akira portfolio comprised five operational projects and a 12MW project under construction, all located in the Lazio region. The assets had long-term PPAs in place.

Globally, Sonnedix has a portfolio of nearly 12GW across solar, wind and storage projects. This includes 5GW of operational capacity, more than 1GW under construction and a development pipeline exceeding 5GW.

The company operates across Chile, France, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Spain and the UK, with its growth strategy focused on acquisitions and greenfield development across OECD markets.

Sunrock, BGRE sign three-year deal to assess 135MWp of rooftop solar across Europe

Dutch rooftop solar installer Sunrock and BGRE have signed a three-year framework agreement to assess the potential for approximately 135MWp of solar capacity across more than 30 logistics and industrial properties in Germany, France and the Netherlands.

The agreement will cover the technical and economic feasibility of PV systems and other energy solutions across BGRE’s European real estate portfolio, with the companies also assessing opportunities to develop energy hubs and increase the onsite consumption of renewable electricity.

No investment value or individual project timelines were disclosed as part of the framework agreement.

“Collaborating with BGRE provides an opportunity to address the energy transition in the logistics real estate sector at a portfolio level. By combining international scale with local expertise, we can look beyond individual photovoltaic projects and develop integrated energy solutions at a broader scale. This includes exploring opportunities to increase the local use of renewable energy and develop energy concepts tailored to the specific requirements of each property and its occupants,” said Bram Poeth, CEO of Sunrock.

Sunrock will combine its experience in rooftop solar and integrated energy systems with BGRE’s portfolio of logistics and industrial assets. The companies said the collaboration will take account of differing market conditions and regulatory requirements across Germany, France and the Netherlands.

The agreement forms part of Sunrock’s strategy of establishing longer-term relationships with real estate owners and developing integrated energy solutions across their portfolios, rather than focusing solely on individual PV projects.

Sunrock was founded in 2012 and is active in Germany, France and the Netherlands. The company, acquired by COFRA Holding in 2020, said it currently employs more than 160 people and is developing projects with a combined capacity exceeding 1GWp.

In 2024, the company announced plans to install rooftop PV systems at two BMW factories in eastern Bavaria, Germany, with a combined generation capacity of 14MW. Sunrock planned to lease the roof space and commission the solar systems in 2025, after which BMW was expected to purchase the electricity generated under a power purchase agreement (PPA).