Ampliform inks IRA compliance management deal with Empact Technologies

“Our mission is to optimise solar and renewable energy projects. Empact is the first dedicated platform in the industry that guides energy development projects through IRA tax incentive compliance,” said Rob Stoever, senior vice president of engineering and construction at Ampliform.

Currently, Ampliform has about 700MW of projects in short-term development, with an additional 3GW of projects in its development pipeline. Ampliform plans to expand its portfolio to more than 13GWdc in future.

The US Department of Treasury and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) released guidance pertaining to the domestic content bonus included in the IRA in May 2023, but stakeholders once voiced their concern over qualifying tax credits.