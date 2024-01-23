Ampliform inks IRA compliance management deal with Empact Technologies

Solar developer Ampliform has signed an agreement with software and services company Empact Technologies, as the latter will manage Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) compliance for Ampliform’s current and future projects.
Under the agreement, Empact Technologies will work with Ampliform’s project engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firms, subcontractors, and key suppliers of steel and iron products, solar modules, trackers, and inverters to manage prevailing wage and apprenticeship, domestic content, and other tax incentive qualifications and compliance throughout the project lifecycle.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
“Our mission is to optimise solar and renewable energy projects. Empact is the first dedicated platform in the industry that guides energy development projects through IRA tax incentive compliance,” said Rob Stoever, senior vice president of engineering and construction at Ampliform.
Currently, Ampliform has about 700MW of projects in short-term development, with an additional 3GW of projects in its development pipeline. Ampliform plans to expand its portfolio to more than 13GWdc in future.
PV Tech published several articles about tax credits and domestic content requirements under the IRA, including a piece examining tax credits that will drive a new wave of renewable energy mega deals.
The US Department of Treasury and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) released guidance pertaining to the domestic content bonus included in the IRA in May 2023, but stakeholders once voiced their concern over qualifying tax credits.