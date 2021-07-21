Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
PV Tech Premium
News

ANALYSIS: As G20 countries pour money into fossil fuels, COVID recovery plans threaten climate goals

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Policy, Projects
Africa & Middle East, Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

ANALYSIS: As G20 countries pour money into fossil fuels, COVID recovery plans threaten climate goals

News

BNEF: Net zero could require 455GW of new solar capacity each year by 2030, with 20TW installed by 2050

News

Solar’s ‘unstoppable growth’ puts sector on track for terawatt scale in 2022 – SPE

News

Mondragon eyes nascent heterojunction market with automatic bussing machine

News

New PV manufacturing bases outside China necessary to reduce supply disruption, India minister says

News

US solar sector urged to take action to mitigate wildfire risk

News

Vikram Solar opens new 1.3GW solar module facility in Tamil Nadu

News

US solar employers expect to bounce back from workforce loss this year, DOE report says

News

Mainstream Renewable Power to develop new platform in Chile

News

Grenergy appoints three new directors to spur European growth

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The G20 and COVID-19 recovery plans are still investing in fossil fuels at the expense of clean energy. Image: Pixabay

G20 member states are investing in fossil fuels at levels that make reaching Paris Climate goals unachievable, giving more than US$3.3 trillion in subsidies for coal, gas and fossil-fuel power from 2015-2019. Meanwhile, global greenhouse gas emissions are likely to rise to record levels in the next two years (34 gigatonnes in 2023) as governments fail to invest enough in green recovery programmes following the pandemic.

These stark warnings come from two reports released this week: BloombergNEF’s Climate Policy Factbook and the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) Sustainable Recovery Tracker.  Taken together they make for grim reading, but may provide the ammunition needed to increase pressure on governments to invest more in renewables such as solar.

Current global trajectories are way off the road to net zero by 2050, according to the IEA report. Source: IEA

What the reports say

BloombergNEF’s report shows how G20 governments continue to provide substantial financial support for fossil-fuels, despite setting ambitious climate targets.

It details how the US$3.3 trillion spent on fossil fuels from 2015-2019 could fund 4,232GW of new solar power plants, which is more than 3.5 times the size of the current US electricity grid.

China, Saudi Arabia, Russia and India are the main culprits here, collectively investing more than half of the US$636 billion spent by all member states on fossil fuel support in 2019.

But support from these countries is decreasing over time, unlike the US, Canada and Australia who, from 2015-2019, have increased their support for fossil fuels, which the report said risked distorting prices and ‘locking-in’ long term carbon assets.

Spending on fossil fuels by G20 countries. Source: BloombergNEF

Crucially, the BloombergNEF report only covers up until 2019, before the onset of COVID-19. Since then, governments have failed to invest enough in their green recoveries, supporting fossil fuels at the same time and compounding the situation of the previous half decade.

The IEA’s Sustainable Recovery Tracker showed that governments around the world have allocated only 2% of the total fiscal support of US$16 trillion on clean energy measures, which accounted for US$380 billion.

This spending has mostly been in the world’s 50 richest countries, particularly the G20, while poorer, developing nations are falling behind in their energy investments. With 90% of new emissions forecast to come from the developing world, there is a huge amount to be done to increase green investments in these countries.

Most policy measures thus far have sought to leverage private sector investment, with government spending representing only 25% of the total mobilised so far.

While new spending and policy initiatives will see an extra US$350 billion added over the next two years, this is still only 35% of the amount needed under the IEA’s Sustainable Recovery Plan to put the world on track for net zero emissions by 2050.

What it means

Not only are governments not spending enough on their green recoveries from COVID-19, but they have also demonstrated continued support for fossil fuels in the run up to, and emergence from, the pandemic. It would be reasonable to expect renewed pressure on governments from campaigners, companies and international bodies to match words with action when it comes to climate targets.

In the IEA’s Sustainable Recovery Plan, US$1 trillion of investments are needed each year, with governments contributing 30%. This presents a huge opportunity for private sector investment, supported by government policy, to fill the US$700 billion gap and move closer to hitting climate targets.

“It confirms what we’ve known for a long time: there is government money for energy,” Jenny Chase, head of solar analysis at BloombergNEF, told PV Tech. “Let’s hope to see it redirected to non-fossil energy.”

Current and projected spending commitments are barely a third of what is needed under the IEA’s Sustainable Recovery Plan Source: IEA

World leaders, and in particular those of the G20, are being urged to change course, removing financial support for fossil fuels and increasing both public and private sector investment in new technologies, as well as being more ambitious with their renewable energy targets.

Seeing as 75% of green investments are expected to come from the private sector over the next couple of years, companies should be looking at government incentives, policy mechanisms and industrial strategies carefully to see how they can expand their business operations.

The BNEF report points to three areas where immediate action is needed: phasing out support for fossil-fuels, putting a price on emissions and encouraging climate risk disclosure.

When it comes to pricing emissions, there have been mixed results so far. France and Germany have made good progress due to domestic policies and involvement in the EU Emissions Trading System, while other countries have either set the carbon price too low or the concessions for emitters too high.

It points to the US’s state level systems as covering less than one-tenth of national emissions, with relatively low prices on top. Some of the biggest polluters – Saudi Arabia, Russia and Brazil – are yet to even put a price on emissions. Given that pricing carbon emissions are a key means whereby organisations such as the UN and the EU are looking to reach net zero, greater scrutiny in this space may be forthcoming.

Moreover, the report called for greater climate risk assessment reporting so that financial institutions can better consider the impact of climate externalities and urged central banks to stress test their economies against changing climatic conditions, with some European banks already running their own assessments.

“We do know that government support for fossil fuels worsens the economics of renewables, particularly in places like Indonesia and Russia, and it would be better for everyone if governments got behind the transition in where they put their money,” said Chase.

Companies worldwide, but particularly in the G20 economies, will be able to use the findings of both reports to press their governments to step up their actions in line with their climate commitments. Armed with this data, and mapped against current emission trajectories, the case for significantly increased policy attention is overwhelming.  

“Our hope is that G20 members take this report to heart, use its recommendations to hit their Paris Agreement targets, and show the world the health and economic benefits of building a resilient, sustainable global economy,” said Michael Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg LP and the UN Secretary-General’s special envoy on climate ambition and solutions.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
bloombergnef, carbon emissions, climate targets, fossil fuel retirement, fossil fuels, G20, IEA report, stress tests

Read Next

BNEF: Net zero could require 455GW of new solar capacity each year by 2030, with 20TW installed by 2050

July 21, 2021
At least 455GW of new solar PV capacity will need to be installed each year by the end of this decade for the world to reach net zero status by 2050, new analysis by BloombergNEF (BNEF) has found.

Investors pivoting to renewables as cost of energy drops and climate targets loom

July 19, 2021
Investors are turning away from fossil fuels and shifting into renewables because of falling costs and climate targets, with US banks lagging behind their European and Asian counterparts

Electricity demand outpacing renewable energy supply, with fossil fuels filling the gap

July 15, 2021
Global electricity demand is growing faster than renewable energy supply and is driving an increase in power generation from fossil fuels

New-build solar cheaper still, but short-term blip could be felt in H2 2021 – BloombergNEF

June 24, 2021
The cost of building and operating new utility-scale PV is now cheaper than running existing coal plants in China, India and across much of Europe. However, rising commodity prices could see PV projects become temporarily more expensive in the second half of 2021, according to BloombergNEF analysis.

Solar increasingly beating even cheapest fossil fuels on price, IRENA study finds

June 23, 2021
The amount of renewable energy that came in cheaper than the most competitive fossil fuel option doubled last year, according to new analysis from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

IEA: Clean energy spending in developing countries must hit US$1trn to reach net zero by 2050

June 9, 2021
Green energy investments in developing countries will need to reach US$1 trillion within the next nine years for the world to reach net zero emissions by 2050, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

New PV manufacturing bases outside China necessary to reduce supply disruption, India minister says

News

Investors pivoting to renewables as cost of energy drops and climate targets loom

News

US solar sector urged to take action to mitigate wildfire risk

News

PRODUCT ROUND-UP: REC Group launches new n-type module, Philadelphia Solar plans 1GW facility

News

US solar employers expect to bounce back from workforce loss this year, DOE report says

News

The yin and yang of Agri-PV: Bringing together the best of both worlds

Featured Articles, Features

Upcoming Events

LONGi’s Hi-MO N: N-type TopCon breakthroughs boost efficiency and energy yield for large scale PV

Upcoming Webinars
July 28, 2021
16:00-16:30 (CEST)

PV module technology for UK solar farms

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
July 29, 2021
Webinar

Shade modelling for utility-scale PV plants: Why it matters and what you should do about it

Upcoming Webinars
August 19, 2021
At 9am (PT) | 6pm (CEST)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021