Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Andhra Pradesh high court orders utilities to honour PPA contracts in key ruling for Indian renewables

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Policy
Southeast Asia

Latest

Andhra Pradesh high court orders utilities to honour PPA contracts in key ruling for Indian renewables

News

Canadian Solar launches new HiKu6 420W rooftop module, confirms April launch of HJT module

News

Italy’s ERG to add 650MW of solar PV to portfolio by 2026

News

LONGi targeting customer value creation and R&D leadership to maintain top spot in PV shipment table

Features, Interviews

Maxeon lands deal to supply 315MW of modules to Cypress Creek Renewables

News

Silicon Ranch hires former Shell exec as chief development officer

News

Renewables growth should be top priority for policymakers – RWE CEO

News

FTC Solar on ‘cusp of profitability’ as revenue exceeds expectations, announces acquisition of HX Tracker

News

Bboxx launches flexible products for off-grid communities in Africa

News

Solarpack launches click&go remote self-consumption model for Spanish customers

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The high court ruling is a boon for both ReNew Power and Azure Power, who will both received their contracted PPA rates. Image: Azure Power

In a significant ruling for the Indian renewables market, a high court in the state of Andhra Pradesh has ruled that state distribution utilities (Discoms) must pay renewable companies the terms they agreed to when they signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) within six weeks.

Reneging of PPA contracts from Discoms has been an issue for some time in India and the Andhra Pradesh High Court had previously ruled that Discoms in the state could make the payments at interim tariff of INR2.43 (US$0.032)-2.44 per unit, instead of the agreed PPA tariff.

Now, however, a single judge bench has ordered the Discoms to pay back the full PPA tariff rate within six weeks, with an estimated cost to the state’s Discoms of around US$1.4 billion, inclusive of dues arising from the difference between the PPA rate and the interim rate over the last three years.

“The High Court order is a relief for the industry, particularly as it reinforces the basic tenet of contract enforcement,” said Vinay Rustagi, managing director of research firm Bridge to India.

Girishkumar Kadam, senior vice president and co-group head of the ICRA rating agency, said the ruling was a “significant positive development for the renewable energy sector and thus will provide a major liquidity relief for the affected IPPs in the state.”

“Pending resolution of PPA tariff renegotiation matter has been a key concern for the renewable energy sector and in turn affected the credit profile of wind and solar IPPs in Andhra Pradesh,” said Kadam.

A ROTH Capital note said the ruling would be a major positive for both Azure Power and ReNew Power, with ReNew standing to benefit most. The company had previously indicated that it was looking to recover almost US$200 million from Andhra Pradesh over a much longer time frame than six weeks.

Similarly, Azure was chasing around US$24 million receivables and long-term payments. Both companies’ stock prices have risen today.

But the order doesn’t deal with the wider problem of Discom finances, noted Rustagi, which he said was “the root cause for states seeking to renegotiate PPAs and delaying payments”.

It is important to note that the south-eastern state of Andhra Pradesh is not the most solar-heavy state in India, with the vast majority of solar deployment in the country concentrated in four northern and western states – Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

Rustagi said other states have been delaying payments to power producers for more than a year and that the ruling could “lay down a definitive marker”.

PV Tech Premium will be taking a more in depth look at the issue of Discom finances and Indian PPA agreements in an upcoming article.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
andhra pradesh, azure power, india, judicial rulings, ppa, ppa negotiations, renew power

Read Next

India to add 18GW of module manufacturing capacity by end of 2023 – JMK

March 14, 2022
India is set to double its solar module manufacturing capacity in the next two years, with the sector boosted by government support schemes and new entrants exploring the market, according to JMK Research & Analytics.

Sungrow opens 10GW solar inverter manufacturing facility in India

March 14, 2022
Chinese inverter manufacturer Sungrow has inaugurated a 7GW expansion to its solar inverter factory in India, taking the facility's production capacity to 10GW.

India changes PLI rules and opens up new rounds to previous winners, bids capped at 10GW

March 11, 2022
India’s expanded Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme has changed its rules and future rounds will now be open to previous winners, although total capacities will be capped at 10GW. The local content requirement for manufacturer of 90% remains.
PV Tech Premium

More Indian solar projects at risk of being shelved, analyst warns

March 9, 2022
Concerns have been raised that some solar plants under development in India could be put on hold due to upcoming tariffs threatening their economic viability.

Saudi Arabia eyes 15GW of renewables projects after penning new PPAs with ACWA Power, Jinko Power

March 9, 2022
Solar developers ACWA Power and Jinko Power have both penned power purchase agreements in Saudi Arabia, with the country aiming to launch 15GW of projects in the next two years.

EU to accelerate renewables ‘at lightning speed’, cutting dependence on Russian gas

March 9, 2022
The European Commission (EC) will look to simplify renewables permitting as part of a new strategy aimed at increasing the EU’s energy independence while ending its reliance on Russian gas before 2030.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

The Xinjiang issue, supply chain transparency and answering the question of who makes what in the PV industry today

Editors' Blog, Features

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

Renewables growth should be top priority for policymakers – RWE CEO

News

Global solar LCOE could fall 40 – 55% by 2030, bp report says

News

Where is module pricing headed in the next two years?

Editors' Blog, Features

How solar is helping tackle South Africa’s power crisis

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 22, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

The PV Industry in 2022: New Technologies, Vertical Integration Leadership & Key Financial Indicators

Upcoming Webinars
April 5, 2022
Free Webinar

Tackling heat: the importance of liquid cooling in hybrid solar-storage projects

Upcoming Webinars
April 6, 2022
10:00 AM (CET)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021