News

India deployed 8.8GW of solar in 2021 so far, up 280% on last year

By Jules Scully
Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania

Latest

India deployed 8.8GW of solar in 2021 so far, up 280% on last year

News

SUSI Partners enters Latin America with 200MW renewables acquisition in Chile

News

Delaware judge dismisses direct claims against Elon Musk in SolarCity lawsuit

News

LONGi sets new heterojunction cell efficiency record of 25.82%

News

SEIA warns of ‘devastating’ impact of AD/CVD investigations on US solar sector

News

To Invinity and beyond: exploring the vanadium flow battery space

News

Australia commits to net zero by 2050 but avoids legislation

News

Sunseap planning 7GWp of solar in Indonesia, eyes link to Singapore via subsea cable

News

PODCAST: What should solar expect from COP26, pricing woes dent renewables prospects

News

NextEra Energy Partners acquires 50% of 2.5GW renewable portfolio

News
India had 46.3GW of installed solar as of September. Image: ReNew Power.

India installed around 8,811MW of solar between January and September 2021, a 280% increase on the same period of 2020, according to JMK Research & Analytics.

The consultancy, which previously forecasted that 2021 will be a “landmark year” for solar in India, said the heightened deployment is mainly a result of projects being commissioned that were delayed last year because of COVID-19 disruptions.

Of the country’s total solar installs between January and September 2021, 2,068MW were rooftop systems, a 134% rise on the same time last year, with the state of Gujarat accounting for a quarter of rooftop additions thanks in part to policy support, JMK said.

Four states – Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra – were said to account for more than two-thirds of all solar additions during the nine months, with Rajasthan leading in terms of utility-scale deployment. Independent power producer ReNew Power recently commissioned a 250MW plant in the state.

Figures from India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) showed that as of September 2021, the country had 46.3GW of installed solar capacity, 85% of which were ground-mount projects.

JMK forecasts that around 11GW of utility-scale PV and 3GW of rooftop solar will be installed in 2021 in India as long as a third wave of COVID-19 does not hit the country.

Research from Bridge to India published in August suggested that India will add 2,450MW of solar PV in Q4 of this year. The consultancy’s managing director, Vinay Rustagi, told PV Tech earlier in the year that he expects the country to have around 65GW of deployed solar by the end of 2022, meaning it will fall short of a government target to reach 100GW by then.

covid-19, deployment statistics, deployment target, gujarat, india, jmk research, rajasthan, rooftop solar

