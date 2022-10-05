Subscribe
Anglo American and EDF Renewables partner to build solar and wind projects in South Africa

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Envusa Energy is expected to generate between 3-5GW of renewables by 2030. Image: EDF Renewables

Mining company Anglo American and EDF Renewables have partnered to form a new jointly owned company, Envusa Energy, to develop renewables projects in South Africa.

As a first phase for the newly formed entity, a mature pipeline of more than 600MW of solar and wind projects has been launched.

Envusa Energy’s first phase is expected to be fully funded – including debt financing – and ready to begin construction in 2023.

The development of renewables is expected to generate between 3-5GW of renewable energy by the end of the decade in South Africa, which introduced a raft of measures earlier this year to bolster renewables deployment.

Envusa is expected to supply London-headquartered Anglo American with renewable electricity generated on the miner’s sites as well as with renewable energy transmitted via the national grid.

For EDF Renewables this partnership will be added to the almost 1GW it is currently building or operating in South Africa by 2023, according to Tristan de Drouas, CEO at EDF Renewables in South Africa.

“Together, these projects further EDF Group’s CAP 2030 strategy, which aims to double our net renewable installed energy capacity worldwide (hydropower included) from 28GW in 2015 to 60GW by 2030,” said de Drouas.

Both companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in March 2022 to explore the development of renewables designed to meet the mining company’s power needs in South Africa.

Moreover, the projects will serve as a clean energy source for the production of green hydrogen to supply the mining company’s fleet of mine haul trucks powered by hydrogen.

Read Next

GoodWe’s new power inverter can provide energy autonomy for homeowners amid load shedding and rising electricity costs

September 28, 2022
GoodWe's ES G2 power inverter can provide energy autonomy for homeowners amid load shedding and rising electricity costs.

EDF Renewables signs 332MW VPPA with McDonald’s for Texas solar plant

September 14, 2022
EDF Renewables North America has signed a 332MWdc 15-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with McDonald’s in the US.
PV Tech Premium

Singapore bets big on power imports

September 9, 2022
As Singapore battles the need to decarbonise without the land availability to establish sufficient large-scale renewables plants, Jules Scully looks at prospective power import projects and the consortiums behind them.

EDF’s 457MW solar-plus-storage project in California comes online

August 11, 2022
EDF Renewable Energy has reached full power operation of its 457MW ‘Palen Solar Project’ located on public lands in the south of California.

AES on track for 2022 renewables contract targets, driven by US market

August 8, 2022
Energy technology company AES Corporation is still on track to reach its target of 4.5-5.5GW in long-term renewables and energy storage contracts in 2022, having already signed 1,618MW in the year to date, according the firm’s Q2 financial report.
PV Tech Premium

South African policy changes will make projects ‘much easier and much quicker’ in boon for solar PV

August 4, 2022
PV Tech Premium unpicks South Africa's recently unveiled policy measures aimed at tackling the country's energy crisis and boosting renewables deployment.

