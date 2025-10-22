Subscribe To Premium
Apple, Engie ink 88MW agriPV PPA in Italy

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
October 22, 2025
US FINANCING ROUND-UP: Recurrent, Ampliform and Dimension secure finance for PV projects

Why LONGi’s back contact technology prioritises long-term value over short-term competition

Leeward starts operations at 177MW Tennessee solar project

Apple, Engie ink 88MW agriPV PPA in Italy

First Solar 45X tax credit deals pass US$2 billion with latest transfer

SEIA CEO, Abigail Ross Hopper, to step down in January 2026

‘A much stronger focus on storage integration’

Australia: Queensland councils receive new toolkit for navigating renewable energy project assessments

Trinasolar to supply Mestron Energy with 50MW of Vertex N solar modules

Is Europe ready to tackle solar cybersecurity risks?

The two agriPV projects will be built in southern Italy and are expected to be operational between 2026 and 2027. Image: Engie.

Utility giant Engie has signed a 15-year renewable energy power purchase agreement (PPA) with tech giant Apple in Italy.

Under the agreement, the utility will build several wind farms and two agrivoltaics (agriPV) plants with a combined capacity of 173MW, of which the agriPV projects will comprise 88MW.

All the projects have already been authorised and will be located in the south of Italy, where most of the country’s utility-scale solar is installed.

The portfolio of solar PV and wind projects is forecast to be operational between 2026 and 2027.

Once operational, Apple will offtake 80% of the energy generated from the 173MW renewable energy portfolio, while the remaining 20% will be injected into the grid.

The fact that the two solar PV projects will be agriPV is of significance, considering the complexities of developing such projects (subscription required) in Italy, and how the government aimed to ban ground-mounted agriPV projects last year. The legality of that ban was questioned by an Italian court in May of this year.

Technology companies such as Apple have been one of the main drivers for the growth of solar PV in Europe and the US in the past few years. Earlier this month, Apple unveiled a US$600 million investment that would support the construction of 650MW of renewable energy across Europe.

This latest offtake agreement will help Engie further increase its operational renewable energy capacity in Italy, where it currently has a portfolio of 18 solar PV projects either operational or under construction for a combined capacity of 250MW.

Utility-scale solar has seen a rise in recent months and has been the driving growth of solar PV in Italy last year, as residential solar declined by 21% on a yearly basis. During the summer, the country surpassed 40GW of cumulative installed solar PV.

The Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025 event.

‘A much stronger focus on storage integration’

October 22, 2025
Ingeteam’s Mauro Rivola discusses the rapidly growing appetite for co-located solar and storage in Southern Europe.
Image: Engie.

AI-powered robot installers exceed targets at Engie’s 250MW solar project in Australia

October 21, 2025
Luminous Robotics has successfully completed its first international deployment of AI-powered solar installation robots at Engie’s 250MW Goorambat East Solar Farm in Victoria, Australia.
AgriPV research project from BayWay r.e. in Germany. Image: BayWay r.e.

AgriPV projects in Spain now eligible for farming subsidies

October 20, 2025
Spain has amended its national common agricultural policy (PAC) framework to include agrivoltaic (agriPV) systems to be eligible for subsidies.
Sheep at a solar project.

German IPP wpd starts construction at 140MW French solar project

October 14, 2025
German IPP wpd has started construction at its 140.6MW Marcy solar park in the Nièvre department of central France.
Apple will invest more than US$600 million in projects expected to generate over 1,000GWh per year, covering roughly a third of the target. Image: Apple.

Apple to back 650MW of European renewable projects in US$600M push

October 14, 2025
Apple will support 650MW of projects as part of a major expansion of its renewable energy investments in Europe, aimed at reducing its carbon footprint.
Image: Masdar

Engie and Masdar win bid for 1.5GW Abu Dhabi PV project

October 13, 2025
France’s Engie and the UAE’s Masdar have been chosen to jointly develop a 1.5GW PV power plant near Abu Dhabi.

