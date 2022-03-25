Solar Media
News

Aquila acquires 100MWp solar PV portfolio in Spain

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Aquila acquires 100MWp solar PV portfolio in Spain

News

Voltalia revenue up 71% as development, construction unit drives growth

News

Maxeon’s transformation ‘nearly in place’ as it upgrades production centres and lands SunPower contract

News

Terna to invest US$10.45bn to improve Italy’s grid , expanding cross-border connections

News

Into overdrive: why Brazil’s sector is about to take off

Featured Articles, Features

Vikram Solar files for IPO to raise funds for 2GW cell and module manufacturing facility

News

Hanwha Solutions unveils ‘ambitious plan’ to rebuild full US solar supply chain

News

Mondragon Assembly acquires majority stake in QHD Visual, patents new lamination machine

News

ReneSola development pipeline reaches 2.2GW amid ‘great demand’ for solar in Europe

News

New markets and BESS retrofits: inside NextEnergy Capital’s development plans after US$900m raise

News
Aquila’s acquisition of 100MWp solar PV in Andalusia, Spain, will double its current solar PV capacity portfolio. Image: Opdenergy.

Renewables investor Aquila European Renewables Income Fund has acquired a 100MWp solar PV portfolio currently in construction in Spain, doubling its portfolio’s current solar PV capacity.

Aquila has signed a sale and purchase agreement, valued at around €90 million (US$99.13 million), with additional earn-out payments for a portfolio of two assets in the southern region of Andalusia.

The earn-out payments are to be valued at up to 50% of the uplift of any power purchase agreement signed against a reference price agreed between the two parties.

The Greco project is expected to be completed by the end of the year, once it receives authorisation from local authorities, and the company estimated its operating life to be 30 years.

Ian Nolan, chairman at Aquila, said: “We are pleased to be able to secure another large scale, high quality solar PV project, which dramatically increases our allocation to solar PV, in-line with our portfolio targets.”

With the acquisition of the project, Aquila will double its solar PV capacity located in Portugal and Spain to 200MWp, and will increase its renewables portfolio by a third to a total of 432MW.

Moreover, it is currently seeking to secure a power purchase agreement for the Greco project before it is completed.

In 2020, Aquila entered the solar PV market in Portugal with its first acquisition of projects with a 20MWp capacity and last year acquired a 50% in a 60MWp plant in the Alentejo region.

SolarEdge plans public offering as it hints at possible M&A

March 17, 2022
SolarEdge Technologies is planning to carry out a public offering of 2 million shares of its common stock, with proceeds to potentially fund acquisitions.

Italy’s ERG to add 650MW of solar PV to portfolio by 2026

March 16, 2022
Italian independent power producer (IPP) ERG will scale up its European PV portfolio as it aims to almost double its installed renewables capacity in the next five years.

Solarpack launches click&go remote self-consumption model for Spanish customers

March 15, 2022
Spanish developer Solarpack has launched a new business line through its click&go brand that allows customers to secure clean power directly from Solarpack’s solar assets under a remote self-consumption model.

Repsol, Telefonica launch new residential, C&I solar JV in Spain

March 15, 2022
Spanish oil and gas major Repsol and telecommunications firm Telefonica have formed a joint venture (JV) to provide solar installs and energy services across different target markets in Spain.

Renewables permitting in Iberia unfit for the new energy paradigm, investors say

March 9, 2022
Solar deployment in Iberia is being held back by planning and permitting and regulations unfit for the emerging energy paradigm and European Commission intervention may be necessary, a panel of investors has concluded.
Inflation, power price volatility and seeking an equilibrium between PV projects and capital

March 8, 2022
Liam Stoker reflects on the opening day of Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2022, where investors and developers alike warned of looming inflation, power price volatility and project availability as Europe’s energy landscape enters a new paradigm.

