Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Ares Management invests up to US$600m in SB Energy

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Americas

Latest

Ares Management invests up to US$600m in SB Energy

News

‘It will allow us to stop bleeding’: Canadian PV manufacturer Heliene on USMCA ruling

News

Macquarie-led consortium acquires French IPP Reden Solar for US$2.7bn

News

DSD bags US$200m investment to support C&I solar pipeline

News

SMA Solar cuts 2021 earnings forecast again, flags impact of global chip shortage

News

Norfund, CDC invest US$39m in 2.4GW of South African renewables

News

Scatec, ACME to develop solar-powered green ammonia plant in Oman

News

IEA unveils 10-point plan to cut EU dependence on Russian gas, calls for greater solar deployment

News

Italia Solare calls for ‘immediate change of pace’ on PV to reduce reliance on Russian gas

News

Vietnam’s short-term solar outlook hurt by regulatory uncertainty and network capacity, grid needs US$32.9bn in investment by 2030

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
SB Energy has received more than US$4 billion in tax equity and project financing since its creation. Image: SB Energy.

Private equity firm Ares Management is leading an equity investment of up to US$600 million in SB Energy, the SoftBank-owned solar developer.

This newest partnership with Ares will add to the already more than US$4 billion in tax equity and project financing SB Energy has received since its creation in order to bolster its portfolio of renewable and energy storage projects around the world.

Michel Combes, CEO of SoftBank Group International, said: “Our new investment from Ares brings together Ares’ climate infrastructure experience, SoftBank’s AI and technology ecosystem, and SB Energy’s track record of execution into a single platform to deliver flexible renewable energy at scale.”

SB Energy aims to build a portfolio of 10GW of renewable energy and storage projects in operation or under construction by the end of 2025.

Since it entered the US market in 2019, SB Energy has worked on 1.7GW of utility-scale solar projects, with the majority (1.3GW) in Texas and California.

Rich Hossfeld, SB Energy co-CEO, said the support of Ares and SoftBank will help scale up its strategic platform in developing new renewable and storage projects.

Last week, SB Energy signed a deal with First Solar for 1.5GW of thin-film PV modules to be deployed across several plants in the US.

In recent years, Ares Management has invested in the solar sector with the acquisitions of a majority stake in Conti Solar in 2018 and Apex Clean Energy last October, as well as investing US$200 million in DSD Renewables last week.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
ares management corporation, equity finance, sb energy, softbank, us solar, us utility-scale solar

Read Next

DSD bags US$200m investment to support C&I solar pipeline

March 7, 2022
US commercial and industrial (C&I) PV developer DSD Renewables (DSD) has secured a US$200 million preferred equity investment from Ares Management Corporation to increase its growth.

US residential solar deployment moving towards less affluent households, says Berkeley Lab

March 3, 2022
Falling PV prices and expanded financing options have contributed to a rise in rooftop solar deployment among lower-income households in the US in recent years, a new report from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) has said.

US ROUND-UP: BayWa r.e. sells projects to Eni, GSI acquires 233MW portfolio

March 3, 2022
A round-up of the latest news from the US solar market, including BayWa r.e. selling two plants to Eni New Energy US, Birch Creek scaling up its leadership and GSI purchasing 233MW of solar portfolio in five US states.
PV Tech Premium

US solar asset underperformance and the impact on equity investors

March 3, 2022
Last year analysis by renewables performance aggregator and insurance provider kWh Analytics highlighted the extent of solar asset underperformance against P50 estimates in the US. Here, the company’s Sarath Srinivasan details some of the reasons behind that underperformance.

SunPower forms solar-storage agreement with housebuilder

March 2, 2022
US residential solar installer SunPower will provide its PV and battery storage systems to housing developer Landsea Homes at part of a multi-year exclusive agreement between the two California-based companies.

Biden calls for tax incentives to accelerate solar deployment

March 2, 2022
President Joe Biden used his first State of the Union address to emphasise the need for more renewables investment and tax incentives to speed up solar deployment.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

IEA unveils 10-point plan to cut EU dependence on Russian gas, calls for greater solar deployment

News

PV Price Watch: Wafer prices keep rising, now up to 14.4% higher than start of 2022

News

How Putin’s invasion of Ukraine could reshape Europe’s energy apparatus

Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Vietnam’s short-term solar outlook hurt by regulatory uncertainty and network capacity, grid needs US$32.9bn in investment by 2030

News

SUSI Partners eyes solar-plus-storage opportunities in Italy

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 22, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021