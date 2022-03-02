Solar Media
News

First Solar pens 1.5GW module supply contract with SB Energy

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Manufacturing, Modules, Projects, Thin-Film
Americas

Biden calls for tax incentives to accelerate solar deployment

California’s congressional democrats write to CPUC to slam NEM 3.0, demand ‘dramatically revised policy’

First Solar pens 1.5GW module supply contract with SB Energy

Mining giant Peabody enters solar, eyes 4.9GW of solar and storage in next five years

SEIA releases community solar siting guidance for developers and regulators as it urges greater uptake across the US

BayWa r.e. set to realise more than 1GW of solar and wind projects this year

Cummins to supply electrolyser for Florida’s first green hydrogen plant

India adds 10GW of solar PV in 2021, brings total installed capacity to 49GW

Germany to speed up renewable energy deployment amid Ukraine crisis

Aurora Solar eyes product expansion after closing US$200m funding round

SB Energy previously signed a first order of 1.7GW thin-film PV modules to Solar First. Image: First Solar.

SoftBank-owned SB Energy has signed an order for 1.5GW of thin-film PV modules from First Solar to deploy across its 4GW solar and storage development pipeline projects in the US.

This order adds to a previous one for 1.7GW of First Solar’s thin-film modules for five utility-scale projects in Texas and California.

The company said it had already installed 1.3GW of solar PV in 2021, with the remaining 400MW of the first order to be operational in the first half of 2022.

Abhijeet Sathe, co-CEO of SB Energy, said: “We’re excited to expand our partnership with First Solar as we enter our next phase of growth and continue to develop cutting-edge climate infrastructure and technology solutions.”

SB Energy aims to reach 10GW of renewable energy and storage projects in operation or under construction before the end of 2025.

The modules for the new order will be produced at First Solar’s plant in Ohio.

“At First Solar, we value long-term relationships based not simply on our ability to deliver a competitive, high-quality product that is a hedge against pricing and supply volatility but on trust and a shared vision,” said Georges Antoun, chief commercial officer, First Solar.

Last year, First Solar unveiled its plans to double its US manufacturing capacity with a 3.3GWdc facility in Ohio, its third in the US, which is expected to be in operation in the first half of 2023.

First Solar had been exploring the idea to expand its manufacturing capacity both in the US and internationally in November, and received a US$500 million loan to set up a thin-film module production plant in India.

At that same time, First Solar also secured a 5.4GW contract with project developer Lightsource bp and energy major bp to supply its thin-film PV modules.

