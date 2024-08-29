Arevon breaks ground on 251MW Indiana PV plant

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for the site, US congressman Larry Buchon said: “The Gibson Solar Project represents a significant investment in our state’s future and its economy, highlighting Indiana’s commitment to sustainable growth.”

Gibson is the latest step in Arevon’s recent flurry of activity in Indiana. Yesterday, PV Tech reported that the company had begun construction on the 192MW Ratts 1 solar project in Pike County, Indiana.

Arevon also recently signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) in the state with US social media giant Meta for the 60MW Heirloom PV plant, also in Pike County. In May, it began construction on the 228MW Posey solar project in Posey County, which was developed in partnership with Indiana state utility CenterPoint Energy.

In 2022, Arevon signed a 2GW module supply deal with US Cadmium Telluride (CdTe) thin-film module manufacturer First Solar, specifically to support its Midwestern US solar project pipeline, including projects in Indiana.

“The Gibson Solar Project is a key addition to Arevon’s portfolio, marking the fourth solar project we have under construction in Indiana,” said Tommy Greer, chief commercial officer at Arevon.

Growth in Indiana

Earlier this month, NIPSCO brought a 200MW/45MW solar and energy storage project online in White County, Indiana. The Cavalry project is the third solar site in the utility’s generation portfolio and the technology represents the majority of NIPSCO’s renewable energy pipeline over the coming years.

Around the same time that NIPSCO brought its Cavalry project online, CenterPoint Energy issued a request for proposals (RFP) seeking bids for an unspecified capacity of solar, wind, energy storage and thermal energy generation capacity in the state.

Vince Parisi, NIPSCO president and chief operating officer added: “The construction of Gibson Solar is a crucial step in advancing NIPSCO’s energy generation transition plan to provide sustainable, cost-effective, and reliable energy now and into the future.”

Beyond these Arevon, NIPSCO and CenterPoint projects, Indiana has played host to a number of significant solar projects and investments. Doral Renewables announced the “upcoming” commencement of operations at its aptly-named, 400MW “Mammoth” solar project in the state earlier this summer. And in May, Spanish developer Solarpack inked two offtake agreements with Meta for 210MW worth of solar generation capacity in Indiana.