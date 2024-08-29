Subscribe To Premium
Arevon breaks ground on 251MW Indiana PV plant

By Will Norman
After falling below the cash cost line, LONGi and TCL Zhonghuan raise wafer prices

DOE: US solar sector adds 18,401 jobs in 2023, leading energy industry

RWE, Axpo sign 628MW Polish solar and wind PPA

SUNfarming, SPIE to build substation for 753MW agriPV park in Germany

Ontario launches energy procurement, bans solar on prime agricultural land

Arevon breaks ground on 251MW Indiana PV plant

Sigenergy: partnering with VPP providers globally to generate additional revenue for users

Australia: NEM adds 1.2GW of new large-scale solar capacity in 12 months

Fortescue to capitalise on China’s ‘insatiable demand for green products’

Clearway secures financing on 140MW solar-plus-storage California project

“The Gibson Solar Project is a key addition to Arevon’s portfolio,” said Tommy Greer, CCO at Arevon. Image: Arevon Energy.

US renewable energy developer Arevon has begun construction on the 251MW Gibson solar PV project in Gibson County, Indiana.

The project will be built by engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor Signal Energy. Upon completion, the Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO), a state utility, will take ownership of the site.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for the site, US congressman Larry Buchon said: “The Gibson Solar Project represents a significant investment in our state’s future and its economy, highlighting Indiana’s commitment to sustainable growth.”

Gibson is the latest step in Arevon’s recent flurry of activity in Indiana. Yesterday, PV Tech reported that the company had begun construction on the 192MW Ratts 1 solar project in Pike County, Indiana.

Arevon also recently signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) in the state with US social media giant Meta for the 60MW Heirloom PV plant, also in Pike County. In May, it began construction on the 228MW Posey solar project in Posey County, which was developed in partnership with Indiana state utility CenterPoint Energy.

In 2022, Arevon signed a 2GW module supply deal with US Cadmium Telluride (CdTe) thin-film module manufacturer First Solar, specifically to support its Midwestern US solar project pipeline, including projects in Indiana.

“The Gibson Solar Project is a key addition to Arevon’s portfolio, marking the fourth solar project we have under construction in Indiana,” said Tommy Greer, chief commercial officer at Arevon.

Growth in Indiana

Earlier this month, NIPSCO brought a 200MW/45MW solar and energy storage project online in White County, Indiana. The Cavalry project is the third solar site in the utility’s generation portfolio and the technology represents the majority of NIPSCO’s renewable energy pipeline over the coming years.

Around the same time that NIPSCO brought its Cavalry project online, CenterPoint Energy issued a request for proposals (RFP) seeking bids for an unspecified capacity of solar, wind, energy storage and thermal energy generation capacity in the state.

Vince Parisi, NIPSCO president and chief operating officer added: “The construction of Gibson Solar is a crucial step in advancing NIPSCO’s energy generation transition plan to provide sustainable, cost-effective, and reliable energy now and into the future.”

Beyond these Arevon, NIPSCO and CenterPoint projects, Indiana has played host to a number of significant solar projects and investments. Doral Renewables announced the “upcoming” commencement of operations at its aptly-named, 400MW “Mammoth” solar project in the state earlier this summer. And in May, Spanish developer Solarpack inked two offtake agreements with Meta for 210MW worth of solar generation capacity in Indiana.

