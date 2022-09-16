Argentina’s YPF Luz signs deals for 500MW of solar

The signing was made in presence of state representatives of the province of San Juan and executives from YPF. Image: YPF Luz.

Argentinian state-owned energy company YPF Luz has signed agreements with EPSE (Provincial Energy Company of the State) for the development of 500MW solar PV projects in the country.

The agreement is for two solar PV plants in the province of San Juan, a region with high solar irradiation.

The 300MW El Zonda project will be developed in three phases, while the Tocota solar park will have a capacity of 200MW and be a joint project alongside EPSE, which will be in charge of interconnection and providing the land, with YPF Luz developing the plant.

According to YPF Luz, the construction of the solar plants will require a US$200 million investment.

Sergio Uñac, governor of the province of San Juan, said: “San Juan is one of the five more important places in the world for the generation of solar energy.”

San Juan is home to 16 solar PV plants, representing 46% of all the solar plants currently in operation in Argentina, added Uñac.

Solar PV has yet to experience exponential growth in Argentina, which only added 300MW of solar capacity in 2021 for a total installed capacity of 1.1GW as of the end of 2021, according to data from trade body SolarPower Europe.