Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Array Technologies boosts local production capacity with new Albuquerque facility

By Ben Willis
Manufacturing, Balance of System, Companies, Fab & Facilities, Markets & Finance, Power Plants
Americas

Latest

TurningPoint Energy energises third community solar project in 30MW Delaware portfolio

News

PV Chart of the Week: European inverter manufacturing forecast to increase in 2027 as utilisation rate drops

Features, Editors' Blog

X-Elio starts commercial operations at 368MW Spanish solar PV project

News

US planning reform bill gets mixed response from clean energy groups

News

Cox secures financing for 75.2MW solar project in Guatemala

News

Tongwei unveils TNC 2.0 FULLX G12R-48 module targeting premium residential solar market

Interviews

Actis launches Indian renewable energy platform, targets 3GW of capacity

News

Kern County approves 600MW/4GWh solar-plus-storage project from Terra-Gen in California

News

Exus acquires 715MWp solar portfolio from ibV Energy Partners in the US

News

US policy landscape has driven domestic manufacturing, but requires a more ‘holistic’ approach

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Array’s new Albuquerque base will triple its local production capacity. Image: Array Technologies.

US-based solar tracker and balance-of-system provider Array Technologies has opened a new manufacturing facility in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The 20,000-square-metre, US$50 million facility roughly triples the company’s existing Albuquerque site and will expand Array’s in-house production capabilities for key hardware components.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

“Array was founded here in Albuquerque, and manufacturing has been at the heart of our company from the beginning,” said the company’s CEO, Kevin Hostetler. “This investment reflects our confidence in the future of Array, our commitment to our customers and our continued belief in American solar manufacturing. By expanding what we can produce here at home, we are strengthening our supply chain, creating skilled career opportunities and building capabilities that will help us serve our customers for years to come.”

Array said the plant was built around ‘lean’ manufacturing principles and would enable the company to produce in-house components that it has historically sourced from outside suppliers. This is particularly important in the context of the 45X manufacturing tax credit that favours US-made products, and Array said several of the components it will produce at the facility qualify for the credit.

The facility is expected to employ around 300 workers in roles such as stamping press operators, tooling and die technicians, and process engineers.

Array has been following a similar trajectory to other solar tracker companies, notably Nexpower and Gamechange, as they evolve from pure-play tracker manufacturers to integrated suppliers of PV power plant hardware, technology and other services.

Although Array has arguably been less aggressive in expanding its offer than its two main rivals, the company recently completed the acquisition of Affordable Wire Management, a wiring and balance-of-system solutions company.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2026

13 October 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 13-14 October 2026 is our fourth PV CellTech conference dedicated to solar manufacturing in the USA. From polysilicon, wafers, ingots, cells and modules, to critical component suppliers including glass and frames, the event connects every stage of the value chain under one roof. PV CellTech USA also brings together investors, innovators, manufacturers and industry stakeholders to collaborate and strengthen domestic solar manufacturing across the United States.
More Info
array technologies, balance of system, trackers, us manufacturing, usa

Read Next

A Summit Ridge Energy project in Illinois.

US community solar ventures raise US$370m for 200MW of new capacity

September 15, 2026
Two community solar platforms in the US have closed over US$370 million of financing to fund 200MW of new projects in New York and Illinois.
GameChange Solar trackers being tested.

GameChange files patent infringement lawsuit against Nextpower over tracker tilt angle

September 10, 2026
GameChange Solar has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Nextpower, alleging infringement of US Patent 12,449,161.
QCells 3

The ramp-up months that decide whether a new solar factory can deliver

September 8, 2026
Intertek CEA’s Jordan Wilson discusses how buyers can protect themselves from the ramp-up risk that can emerge after new PV manufacturing facilities begin production.
Ankit Singhal 3
Premium

Spotting new opportunities in the solar value chain

September 7, 2026
As a platform designed to map full industrial ecosystems, MAPPES.io is helping identify gaps and bottlenecks in PV manufacturing hotspots such as the US and India, explains its CEO, Ankit Singhal.
A T1 Energy manufacturing facility.

Part 5: US solar manufacturing outlook to 2030 and what comes next

September 4, 2026
The US PV manufacturing sector is set to make huge strides by 2030, but with some upstream constraints unresolved and question marks over future demand drivers.
“In terms of actual production, we are the largest crystalline solar cell manufacturer in the US,” Zhu tells PV Tech Premium. Image: ES Foundry.

Part 4: The cell technology race shaping the US PV manufacturing boom

September 3, 2026
PERC, TOPCon or HJT? In the fourth of five articles this week, Moustafa Ramadan and Joe Hennessy of PV Tech Research examine emerging technology trends in US solar cell and module manufacturing.
Newsletter

Most Read

Actis launches Indian renewable energy platform, targets 3GW of capacity

News

TurningPoint Energy energises third community solar project in 30MW Delaware portfolio

News

X-Elio starts commercial operations at 368MW Spanish solar PV project

News

US planning reform bill gets mixed response from clean energy groups

News

US policy landscape has driven domestic manufacturing, but requires a more ‘holistic’ approach

News

Rezolv Energy secures €561 million financing for Europe’s largest solar PV plant

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Factory Built, Field Ready: How Engineered EBOS Reduce Labour, Schedule Risk and Install Errors

Upcoming Webinars
October 14, 2026
2pm EST

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 24, 2026
Warsaw, Poland

Solar & Storage Finance Europe

Solar Media Events
February 2, 2027
London, UK