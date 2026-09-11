Array Technologies boosts local production capacity with new Albuquerque facility

“Array was founded here in Albuquerque, and manufacturing has been at the heart of our company from the beginning,” said the company’s CEO, Kevin Hostetler. “This investment reflects our confidence in the future of Array, our commitment to our customers and our continued belief in American solar manufacturing. By expanding what we can produce here at home, we are strengthening our supply chain, creating skilled career opportunities and building capabilities that will help us serve our customers for years to come.”

Array said the plant was built around ‘lean’ manufacturing principles and would enable the company to produce in-house components that it has historically sourced from outside suppliers. This is particularly important in the context of the 45X manufacturing tax credit that favours US-made products, and Array said several of the components it will produce at the facility qualify for the credit.

The facility is expected to employ around 300 workers in roles such as stamping press operators, tooling and die technicians, and process engineers.

Array has been following a similar trajectory to other solar tracker companies, notably Nexpower and Gamechange, as they evolve from pure-play tracker manufacturers to integrated suppliers of PV power plant hardware, technology and other services.

Although Array has arguably been less aggressive in expanding its offer than its two main rivals, the company recently completed the acquisition of Affordable Wire Management, a wiring and balance-of-system solutions company.