Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Array Technologies continues momentum with 4GW tracker contract

By Liam Stoker
Manufacturing, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Array Technologies continues momentum with 4GW tracker contract

News

Enphase beats Q1 guidance but semiconductor shortages weigh heavy on forecasts

News

Iberdrola announces latest green hydrogen project with BP and Enagas

News

How proposed Texas law changes are threatening to ‘undermine the economics of solar projects’

Features

Meyer Burger shares more product details as heterojunction series is unveiled

News

Intersolar Europe postponed until October 2021

News

Tesla solar growth continues but ‘significant mistakes’ in roof assessments holding back Solar Roof progress

News

US ROUND-UP: Leeward adds 580MW capacity in Indiana to portfolio, Ørsted lands PPA for 200MW Texas project, Navisun launches pollination programme

News

The technologies behind Canadian Solar’s 600W+ module range

Features, Guest Blog

Victoria lawmakers launch solar aggregation pilot

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Array Technologies’ DuraTrack HZ V3 tracker in action. Image: Array Technologies.

Array Technologies has secured a contract for up to 4GW of trackers from specialty contracting company Primoris Services.

The deal with Primoris includes a commitment to procure 2.5GW of Array’s DuraTrack HZ v3 single-axis solar trackers that are being lined up for use in more than 10 projects in North America.

An option for a further 1.5GW of the product, slated for use in other projects, has been included.

Shipments under the contract are slated to start in June 2021 and Jeff Krantz, chief commercial officer at Array Technologies, said the company was pleased to build on its relationship with repeat customer Primoris.

“This agreement builds on the 2GWs that Primoris Renewable Energy has already purchased from Array and underscores the edge our system provides in installation efficiency over our competitors,” he said.  

Last month Primoris revealed that its renewables division had landed a new solar EPC contract from an unnamed customer to develop utility-scale solar facilities in the Southwest US, with a contract worth US$220 million.

Since the start of the year Primoris has revealed solar EPC contracts for utility-scale solar projects in the US with contract values in excess of US$400 million, with works slated to start in Q2 2021 and remain underway through 2022.

The contract for Array also follows the signing of a 1GW tracker supply deal with construction firm RP Construction Services in December last year.  

Having witnessed a 35% leap in annual revenue to US$872 million last year, Array Technologies is forecasting for a 23% jump in full-year 2021 revenue to as much as US$1,125 million.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
array technologies, duratrack, primoris, supply chain, trackers, us utility-scale solar

Read Next

Enphase beats Q1 guidance but semiconductor shortages weigh heavy on forecasts

April 28, 2021
Enphase Energy beat its revenue guidance in Q1 2021 as the microinverter supplier got off to a strong start to 2021, however an ongoing semiconductor shortage has weighed heavy on guidance for the rest of the year.

Tesla solar growth continues but ‘significant mistakes’ in roof assessments holding back Solar Roof progress

April 27, 2021
Tesla’s residential solar growth has continued into Q1 2021, but CEO Elon Musk has confessed to encountering major issues in roof assessments which have stymied installs of its Solar Roof product.

US tracker provider FTC Solar becomes latest to eye IPO, bids to raise up to US$423m

April 20, 2021
US solar tracker company FTC Solar become the latest tracker provider to launch an initial public offering (IPO), aiming to raise up to US$423 million.
PV Tech Premium

VIDEO: How is technology driving solar project gains in 2021?

April 20, 2021
New technologies are increasingly being used to enhance solar project economics and boost gains, however the application and modelling of these technologies remains uncertain. This exclusive recording from Solar Finance & Investment Europe sheds a light on those areas.

Solar glass manufacturers expecting slide in prices after record-breaking 2020

April 6, 2021
Manufacturers of solar glass are expecting average selling prices to fall over the course of 2021 as more capacity comes onstream, but high prices last year helped send profits soaring.
PV Tech Premium

Solar glass provider profits topped US$1.25 billion in 2020, but sudden price falls loom

April 6, 2021
PV Tech's Carrie Xiao analyses the health of the solar glass sector in 2020, reports of record profits from the industry's leading players, and takes a look at the year ahead.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

LONGi sets industry record of 24.53GW of solar module shipments in 2020

News

‘Enormous potential’ for wind-solar hybrid power in India

News

Canadian Solar to launch heterojunction modules in 2021

News

Solar industry nears ‘crisis’ amidst material shortages

News

First Solar touts its ‘CuRe’ technology delivering module degradation rates of only 0.2% per year

News

Utilities slam proposed Texas laws that would shift ‘significant’ costs onto solar projects

News

Upcoming Events

Raising the bar in PV connector technology

Upcoming Webinars
April 28, 2021
4:00 - 4:30 PM CET

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 11, 2021

Which solar modules make best-in-class selection for utility-scale PV power plants?

Upcoming Webinars
May 11, 2021
3:00 - 3:30 PM CET

Top-Performing PV Modules: 2021 PVEL Scorecard

Upcoming Webinars
May 26, 2021
Session 1 - 7:00 AM (BST) | Session 2 - 5:00 PM (BST)

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021