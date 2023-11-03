Array Technologies to build second manufacturing plant in Albuquerque

US solar tracker manufacturer Array Technologies has announced plans to build a second manufacturing plant in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
The 65.8 square kilometre new manufacturing plant will be located on Albuquerque’s west side. Construction of the plant will begin in early 2024 with an investment of US$50 million from Array Technologies and its partners.
New Mexico also awarded Array Technologies US$2.5 million in economic assistance from the Local Economic Development Act (LEDA) job-creation fund, helping the company meet land, building and infrastructure costs associated with the property.
“Our foundation was laid in Albuquerque over 30 years ago, and this expansion is a testament to our longstanding relationship with this vibrant community. This move signifies more than just growth; it reaffirms our commitment to New Mexico, its people, and the global renewable energy mission we’ve passionately pursued since we opened,” said Array Technologies CEO Kevin Hostetler.
Currently, Array Technologies has operations in New Mexico and Arizona in the US, along with operations in Australia, Brazil, England, South Africa and Spain.
Prior to the latest expansion plan, Array Technologies signed two deals to strengthen its domestic supply chain in September, reinforcing its ten-year partnership with the Extruded Aluminum Corporation (EAC). EAC plans to add one of the largest aluminium presses in Michigan through a US$35 million expansion.
In the second quarter of this year, Array Technologies announced revenue of US$507.7 million and a gross profit increase of 276% year-on-year.
