Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

India’s PLI scheme to add 40GW of cell and module capacity when coupled with BCD – ICRA rating agency

By Sean Rai-Roche
Cell Processing, Fab & Facilities, Manufacturing, Modules, Projects
Southeast Asia

Latest

India’s PLI scheme to add 40GW of cell and module capacity when coupled with BCD – ICRA rating agency

News

Tongwei warns of tight materials supply amidst revenue jump

News

Italy’s new policy proposals for solar sector ‘a waste of money’, trade body says

News

Econergy bags funding to progress renewables pipeline in Romania, Poland

News

Azure Power pens 400MW robot PV panel cleaning deal with Ecoppia

News

Saudi researchers perform ‘first ever’ successful damp-heat test of perovskite solar cells, maintains 95% efficiency

News

Solar marketplace EnergySage sells controlling stake to Schneider Electric

News

Q CELLS’ ‘most powerful solar module ever’ now available in Europe

News

Atlas Renewable Energy lands US$76m loan for construction of 239MW Brazilian solar project

News

US added record 12.4GW of utility-scale solar last year despite module availability issues – ACP

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
India’s solar module manufacturing capacity is roughly 8.8GW, while cell manufacturing capacity is 2.5GW. Image: Premier Energies.

India’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme is expected to add up to 40GW of additional cell and module manufacturing capacity in the country as it operates in tandem with the country’s upcoming Basic Customs Duty (BCD), according to Indian rating agency ICRA, a Moody’s Investors Service company.

The PLI scheme was implemented in April last year by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) and requires applicant manufacturers to set up a plant with a minimum capacity of 1GW. The maximum capacity that can be awarded to one recipient is 50% of their bid capacity or 2GW, whichever is less. 

It was recently awarded an extra US$2.6 billion in funding following high demand from manufacturers and ICRA said this, coupled with the impact of the BCD, was “expected to support the setting up of additional cell and module manufacturing capacity of up to 40GW.”

In April, the Indian government will start imposing duties of 40% on solar modules and 25% on solar cells from outside the country. It is hoped that taxing the import of modules from abroad, particularly China which currently supplies about 80% of India’s demand, would spur the development of a domestic manufacturing base that can support the country’s downstream sector.

The BCD rate was recently confirmed in the country’s budget, which was described as a “gamechanger” for domestic manufacturing, although The National Solar Energy Federation of India (NSEFI), which represents companies from across the PV value chain, has written to the Indian central government raising concerns about the BCD, urging it to grandfather the duty for some projects or risk 10GW of deployment.

The ICRA, however said the BCD was a “positive for domestic solar manufacturers as it is expected to improve the competitiveness of domestic cell/module manufacturers.”

“The extent of benefit would also depend on the imported PV module prices, especially from China. Based on the prevailing cell and module prices, the cost of modules from domestic original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) using imported cells is expected to be lower by 11 – 12 % post April 2022.”

Speaking to PV Tech Premium at the end of last year, Saon Ray, senior fellow at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER), said there would be a period of about nine months from when the BCD is introduced where imports are expected to rise as developers seek to lock in supply before the country’s domestic manufacturing base rises to meet that demand.

“The domestic OEMs would remain dependent on imports for sourcing wafers and cells in the near term,” said ICRA. “As a result, the OEMs will remain exposed to volatility in cell prices. The development of integrated facilities would reduce dependence over the next 3 – 5 years.”

At the start of this year, Tata Power Renewables’ president Ashish Khanna told PV Tech Premium about the “huge potential” for solar manufacturing in India and PV Tech Premium has broken down the key mechanisms and avenues available to businesses looking to set up manufacturing facilities in India as well as laying out the instruments for investing in the country’s growing solar sector more broadly.

Modules produced by the PLI beneficiaries must have a minimum efficiency of 19.5% with temperature coefficient of Pmax better than -0.30%/°C, or an efficiency of 20% with temperature coefficient of Pmax equal to or better than -0.4%/°C.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
basic customs duty, bcd, cell manufacturing, india, india solar, module manufacturing, PLI, production linked incentive

Read Next

Azure Power pens 400MW robot PV panel cleaning deal with Ecoppia

February 21, 2022
Independent power producer Azure Power has turned to Ecoppia for robotic cleaning services for 400MW of solar PV.

JA Solar confirms new US$552m investment in fresh round of capacity expansions

February 16, 2022
Solar Module Super League (SMSL) member JA Solar is again aggressively expanding its manufacturing capacity, unveiling a new RMB3.5 billion (US$552 million) investment programme for new facilities.

India and Australia to collaborate on solar manufacturing, deployment via letter of intent

February 16, 2022
Australia and India have agreed to collaborate on solar manufacturing and deployment, aiming to reduce the cost of solar PV, battery energy storage systems (BESS) and new clean technologies in both countries.

Indian solar companies call on MNRE to grandfather BCD amid concern over 10GW of projects

February 15, 2022
The National Solar Energy Federation of India (NSEFI), which represents companies from across the PV value chain, has written to the Indian central government raising concerns about the upcoming imposition of a Basic Customs Duty (BCD) of 25% on solar PV cells and 40% on solar PV modules.

Indian hydropower company looking to deploy 10GW of solar over next 5 years in deal worth US$6.7bn

February 10, 2022
Indian state-run hydropower company SJVN is planning to deploy 10GW of solar PV in Rajasthan over the next five years through a INR50,000 crore (US$6.7 billion) investment.

Tata Power plans to leverage expanded PLI scheme for PV manufacturing ramp-up

February 10, 2022
Indian utility Tata Power will aim to take advantage of policy support from India’s government as it sets up new cell and module manufacturing capacity in the country.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

Q CELLS’ ‘most powerful solar module ever’ now available in Europe

News

Tongwei warns of tight materials supply amidst revenue jump

News

Italy’s new policy proposals for solar sector ‘a waste of money’, trade body says

News

Solar marketplace EnergySage sells controlling stake to Schneider Electric

News

Why Europe should start signing shorter PPA contracts as its consensus on pricing ‘falls apart’

Long Reads, News

Upcoming Events

Assessing the benefits of TOPCon PV modules for utility-scale solar LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
February 22, 2022
14:00 (CET)

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 22, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

PV Tech Premium—Celebrate our first anniversary

The indispensable guide for solar industry professionals
Enjoy 50% off

Valid until 24 Feb 2022. New subscribers only.