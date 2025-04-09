Atlantica, Greening to build 1GW solar-plus-storage portfolio in the US

While the companies did not specify how the 1GW of capacity would be split between solar PV and battery energy storage system (BESS) projects, or where they would be located, they noted that the projects would be connected to the Midcontinent Independent System Operator South (MISO South) and Southwest Power Pool (SPP) grids in the central US. Greening also noted that the portfolio would consist of solar projects co-located with storage facilities, and standalone storage projects.

The news follows Atlantica’s acquisition of a 1.1GW solar and wind portfolio, currently under development in the MISO and SPP grids, completed in December last year. At the time, the company’s total pipeline consisted of 2GW of solar and wind projects, plus 8.5GWh of storage, to which the 1GW solar-plus-storage portfolio will be added.

A number of developers advanced projects in the MISO grid last year, including DESRI and Meta signing a PPA in December and Recurrent Energy commissioning a project in October.

