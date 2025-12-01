Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Australia: 212,000 PV modules installed at 119MW state-owned solar-plus-storage site

By George Heynes
December 1, 2025
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Australia: 212,000 PV modules installed at 119MW state-owned solar-plus-storage site

News

Canadian Solar shifts US solar, energy storage manufacturing assets to North American ownership

News

Midsummer to ship up to 200MW of equipment to Colombian CIGS solar factory

News

Grenergy sells 88MW Colombian solar PV portfolio

News

India to increase solar PV module efficiency threshold in ALMM

News

Navigating the challenges of TOPCon: insights from the frontline

News, Features, Interviews

EBRD finances 531MW Romanian PV portfolio

News

European Patent Office revokes JA Solar multi-busbar PV patent in ‘good news’ for EU manufacturers

News

LONGi acquires PotisEdge, to deploy ‘one-stop’ energy storage solution

News

Huasun launches 760W HJT module with 2,000 V system voltage

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The 119MW solar-plus-storage project (pictured) is expected to begin commercial operations in 2027. Image: SEC.

Victoria’s first state-owned solar-plus-storage project has reached a major construction milestone, with the installation of all 212,296 PV modules at the SEC Renewable Energy Park in Horsham, Australia.

The project represents a step in the State Electricity Commission’s (SEC) return to energy generation, following the Victorian government’s revival of the entity to drive the state’s renewable energy transition.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The 119MW solar-plus-storage site, which features a co-located 100MW/200MWh battery energy storage system (BESS), has also accepted delivery of a 162.5-tonne transformer that will connect the facility to the grid and the wider National Electricity Market (NEM).

As reported previously by our colleagues at Energy-Storage.news, energy storage system integrator Energy Vault will supply the BESS. The system will be built using the company’s X-Vault integration platform and its UL9540 and AS3000-certified B-VAULT integrated BESS enclosures.

Energy Vault, which also provides a proprietary gravity energy storage technology, has been employed by several developers for energy storage sites in Australia.

Once commercially operational in 2027, the project is expected to generate approximately 242,000MWh of renewable energy annually.

“This project represents a new chapter for Victoria’s energy future,” said Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan. “The SEC Renewable Energy Park will deliver clean, reliable energy while keeping profits in public hands to reinvest in more renewable energy projects.”

The Horsham facility marks Australia’s first 100% government-owned integrated solar and battery project, connecting through a single grid connection point approximately 5km east of Horsham’s central business district.

The site selection leveraged proximity to the Horsham Terminal Substation, established road network access and flat terrain free from native vegetation.

Originally known as the Horsham Solar Farm, the development won the Victorian government’s VRET2 renewables auction in 2022 under Esco Pacific ownership. The project subsequently changed hands to Swedish developer OX2 before being acquired by the SEC in September 2024, with the state entity doubling the planned battery component from the original design.

The SEC is constructing the facility in partnership with OX2, which continues as the development partner following the ownership transfer. This collaboration represents part of the SEC’s broader AU$370 million (US$242 million) investment in the Horsham project, which forms a cornerstone of Victoria’s renewable energy expansion strategy.

The Horsham development will operate in conjunction with the SEC’s larger Melbourne Renewable Energy Hub, a 600MW/1.6GWh facility currently under construction in Melton, Melbourne’s outer west. Together, these projects position the SEC to supply approximately 5% of Victoria’s electricity market when it re-enters the retail market.

The SEC has committed to reinvesting all profits from its renewable energy operations back into Victoria’s energy transition, establishing a AU$3 million community benefit fund for local projects and initiatives in the Horsham region. This will span the project’s 30-year operational lifecycle.

australia, battery storage, bess, Co-location, nem, sec, solar modules, solar pv, solar-plus-storage, victoria

Read Next

The plant has already shipped its first US-made TOPCon modules earlier this year. Image: Thomas Koerner via LinkedIn.

Canadian Solar shifts US solar, energy storage manufacturing assets to North American ownership

December 1, 2025
Multinational solar manufacturer Canadian Solar will assume direct control of its US solar PV and energy storage manufacturing operations, in a strategic move which may reduce its supply chain risks.
Midsummer-DUO-line-Auction

Midsummer to ship up to 200MW of equipment to Colombian CIGS solar factory

December 1, 2025
Swedish thin-film solar manufacturer Midsummer will ship up to 200MW worth of manufacturing equipment to a planned thin-film solar PV manufacturing facility in Colombia.
Steven-Headshot-Nov-2025 crop
Premium

Navigating the challenges of TOPCon: insights from the frontline

December 1, 2025
Steven Xuereb of Kiwa PI Berlin discusses the PV industry’s progress in addressing performance and reliability concerns around TOPCon technology.
Image: EBRD

EBRD finances 531MW Romanian PV portfolio

November 28, 2025
The EBRD will invest in a 531MW solar PV portfolio in Romania from Israeli renewables company Nofar Energy.
A render of the Holosolis factory.

European Patent Office revokes JA Solar multi-busbar PV patent in ‘good news’ for EU manufacturers

November 28, 2025
The European Patent Office (EPO) has revoked a patent for a key solar cell manufacturing process, which has been hailed as “good news” for European solar PV manufacturing.
Prareek Tare headshot.
Premium

How to build a solar-plus-storage project on a US Superfund site

November 27, 2025
Prateek Tare tells PV Tech Premium how Distributed Energy Infrastructure transformed a Superfund site into the Acton PV-plus-storage project.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

EBRD finances 531MW Romanian PV portfolio

News

Canadian Solar shifts US solar, energy storage manufacturing assets to North American ownership

News

Midsummer to ship up to 200MW of equipment to Colombian CIGS solar factory

News

Navigating the challenges of TOPCon: insights from the frontline

News, Features, Interviews

Australia: 212,000 PV modules installed at 119MW state-owned solar-plus-storage site

News

India to increase solar PV module efficiency threshold in ALMM

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
December 2, 2025
Málaga, Spain

Smart Trackers, Smarter O&M: AI’s Role in Solar Plant Operations

Upcoming Webinars
December 4, 2025
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

Beyond the Sun: Next-Generation Solar and Storage for European Industry 

Upcoming Webinars
December 17, 2025
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas