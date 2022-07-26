Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Australian developer Genex Power receives takeover bid

By Jules Scully
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Australian developer Genex Power receives takeover bid

News

South Africa unveils solar FiT and licensing exemptions in response to energy crisis

News

MISO’s newly approved transmission line buildout ‘to support 53GW of renewables’

News

First Solar signs 500MW solar module supply deal with Akuo Solar

News

Q&A: Growatt’s Lisa Zhang discusses the evolution of modern inverters alongside EV charging and home energy systems

Guest Blog, Interviews

Ørsted acquires European onshore renewables developer Ostwind

News

Iberdrola signs US$562m EIB loan to finance 1.8GW Spanish renewables portfolio

News

Hanwha Qcells secures solar glass agreement with Canadian Premium Sand to support US module output

News

Invenergy using Ohmium electrolyser for first green hydrogen project

News

Galp acquires remaining stake in solar joint venture for €140m

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Genex’s 50MW Kidston Solar Project in Queensland. Image: Genex Power.

Australian renewables developer Genex Power has received an unsolicited takeover offer from two investment firms.  

The company, whose flagship Kidston Clean Energy Hub in Queensland will integrate large-scale solar with pumped storage hydro, said its board has not yet formed a view on the merits of the offer.

Australian investor Skip Capital and alternative investment firm Stonepeak Partners have offered AU$0.23 (US$0.16) per share for Genex.

Their proposal is subject to due diligence, according to Genex, which said there is no certainty that the potential transaction will proceed.

The developer has appointed Goldman Sachs as its financial adviser and Gilbert + Tobin as its legal adviser.

With up to 470MW of renewable energy and storage projects in its development pipeline, Genex reached financial close earlier this year on its first battery energy storage system, a 50MW/100MWh installation in Queensland.

Skip Capital’s Skip Essential Infrastructure Fund now holds a 19.99% stake in Genex. The investment firm was founded by Scott Farquhar, the co-CEO of software company Atlassian.

Atlassian co-CEO Mike Cannon-Brookes’ investment firm, Grok Ventures, earlier this year participated in a capital raise from Sun Cable, the company behind a project that could feature 17 – 20GWp of solar and 36 – 42GWh of energy storage in Australia’s Northern Territory that would transmit electricity to Singapore.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
acquisitions, australia, genex power, m&a, Skip Capital, Stonepeak Partners

Read Next

Galp acquires remaining stake in solar joint venture for €140m

July 22, 2022
Portuguese oil and gas company Galp has acquired the 24.99% it did not already own in Titan, a solar joint venture it created with Spanish engineering company ACS Group in 2020.

Qcells acquires majority stake in energy tech firm Lynqtech

July 22, 2022
Solar manufacturer Qcells has acquired a majority stake in German energy technology business Lynqtech.

Polar Racking acquires single-axis tracker manufacturer Axsus Solar

July 20, 2022
PV mounting systems provider Polar Racking has acquired Axsus Solar, adding the Axsus Sol-X single-axis tracker to its product portfolio in the process.

Octopus launches AU$10bn renewables platform, acquires Australia’s largest PV plant

July 20, 2022
Clean energy investor Octopus Investments Australia has launched a AU$10 billion (US$6.9 billion) platform that will finance renewables assets and has already acquired Australia’s largest operational solar project.

‘Pronounced slowdown’ in corporate solar funding as inflation bites

July 14, 2022
Corporate funding in the global solar sector in the first half of 2022 was down 11% year-on-year as activity dropped especially during Q2, according to research from Mercom Capital Group.

Juwi merges with wind developer Windwärts Energie

July 8, 2022
German solar developer and EPC contractor juwi is joining forces with wind project developer Windwärts Energie.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Galp acquires remaining stake in solar joint venture for €140m

News

China’s solar exports double in H1 2022 as module shipments soar

News

Totalenergies launches legal action against Trina Solar alleging breach of contract, fraud over US$300m order

News

Ørsted acquires European onshore renewables developer Ostwind

News

Concerns raised over Singapore’s power import plan amid uncertainty in Indonesia

News

First Solar signs 500MW solar module supply deal with Akuo Solar

News

Upcoming Events

How string inverters are delivering LCOE benefits for large modern solar farms

Upcoming Webinars
July 27, 2022
9am (UTC +2) / 3pm (UTC +8)

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Madrid, Spain
© Solar Media Limited 2022