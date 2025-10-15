Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Australian government approves 141MW solar PV power plant in just 19 days

By George Heynes
Policy, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Saatvik Green Energy receives module orders worth US$78 million

News

Australian government approves 141MW solar PV power plant in just 19 days

News

Australia opens Capacity Investment Scheme Tender 7, seeking 5GW of renewables

News

Solar PV curtailment in Chile keeps growing in 2025 – ACERA

News

OCI Holdings Vietnam wafer play exposes critical US solar supply bottleneck

Features, Editors' Blog

PV CellTech USA takeaways: Perovskite, manufacturing bottlenecks and tariffs dominate discussions

Features, Editors' Blog

German IPP wpd starts construction at 140MW French solar project

News

Levanta Renewables to build 166MWp solar-plus-storage project in Philippines

News

India adds 4.9GW residential rooftop solar in H1

News

Apple to back 650MW of European renewable projects in US$600M push

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
141MW solar PV power plant will include up to 4-hours of co-located battery energy storage. Image: ACE Power.

The Australian government has approved the 141MW Forbes Solar Farm Project in New South Wales in just 19 days, marking one of the fastest environmental approvals on record in the country.

Australia’s environment minister, Murray Watt, confirmed the project received approval under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act on 4 October, making it the 106th renewable energy project approved by the Albanese government.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The solar PV power plant, being developed jointly by ACE Power and Osaka Gas Australia, will include a 120MW/480MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) on a 270-hectare site approximately 11km north of Forbes.

According to minister Watt, the rapid approval timeline stems from the developers’ decision to locate the facility on degraded agricultural land with minimal native vegetation.

“By choosing to build this facility on disturbed agricultural land with little native vegetation, the proponent set themselves up for success,” Watt stated in the government media release.

“Their planning has paid off with this rapid approval, which unlocks investment and jobs for the community in and around Forbes.”

When the project was submitted to Australia’s EPBC Act for environmental assessment, the developers emphasised the site’s suitability for solar development due to its existing transmission infrastructure and limited environmental constraints.

When operational, the Forbes solar PV power plant will feature more than 196,000 solar modules connecting to the National Electricity Market (NEM) via an onsite substation.

The facility will utilise Transgrid’s existing 132kV high-voltage transmission line that traverses the project site, eliminating the need for new transmission infrastructure and reducing both costs and approval complexity.

ACE Power’s website for the Forbes Solar Farm project indicates that the BESS is being designed as a 120MW system with an 8-hour duration. This configuration would provide a total capacity of 960MWh. However, the project’s BESS is defined as a 4-hour system in the application submitted to the EPBC Act.

They note in this application that an upgrade to the BESS could be undertaken, which would require the project to either request an extension or submit a new development application.

Construction of the Forbes project is expected to create nearly 100 jobs, with three permanent positions during the operational phase. The developers have also committed to maintaining agricultural use through agrivoltaics, with sheep grazing planned to continue during the operational phase.

The 19-day approval timeline contrasts with typical EPBC Act assessment periods, which can extend several months depending on project complexity and environmental considerations. The Forbes project’s success provides a template for future solar developments seeking to minimise regulatory delays through strategic site selection and early stakeholder engagement.

The project’s construction phase is expected to take 12-18 months, with site establishment requiring approximately 1.5 months, solar PV power plant installation taking nine to 11 months and commissioning requiring three to four months. At peak construction, the project will employ approximately 100 workers.

It is worth noting that the project still requires planning approval from the New South Wales state government before construction can commence, with commercial operation targeted for 2026.

ACE Power was acquired by renewables developer and independent power producer (IPP) TagEnergy in late August 2025. The integration of ACE Power’s portfolio creates a combined portfolio exceeding 10GW across Australia.

australia, battery storage, bess, Co-location, EPBC Act, national electricity market, nem, new south wales, policy, pv power plants, utility-scale solar

Read Next

The order is expected to be completed by June 2026. Image: Saatvik Green Energy.

Saatvik Green Energy receives module orders worth US$78 million

October 15, 2025
Indian module manufacturer Saatvik Green Energy, through its subsidiary Saatvik Solar Industries, has secured solar PV module orders worth INR6.89 billion (US$78 million).
Victoria_government_solar_australia

Australia opens Capacity Investment Scheme Tender 7, seeking 5GW of renewables

October 15, 2025
Australia has opened registrations for Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) Tender 7, which targets 5GW of renewable energy generation capacity across the National Electricity Market (NEM).
The project, spanning around 155 hectares, will integrate a battery energy storage system (BESS) and is planned to deliver 175 MWac. Image: Levanta Renewables.

Levanta Renewables to build 166MWp solar-plus-storage project in Philippines

October 14, 2025
Levanta Renewables will develop a 166MWp ground-mounted solar and storage project in the Visayas Islands as part of the Philippines’ Fourth Green Energy Auction. 
Rooftop solar projects in India.

India adds 4.9GW residential rooftop solar in H1

October 14, 2025
India has installed 4.9GW of residential rooftop solar capacity in the first half of 2025, according to a report by IEEFA and JMK Research.
Apple will invest more than US$600 million in projects expected to generate over 1,000GWh per year, covering roughly a third of the target. Image: Apple.

Apple to back 650MW of European renewable projects in US$600M push

October 14, 2025
Apple will support 650MW of projects as part of a major expansion of its renewable energy investments in Europe, aimed at reducing its carbon footprint.
Image: Masdar

Engie and Masdar win bid for 1.5GW Abu Dhabi PV project

October 13, 2025
France’s Engie and the UAE’s Masdar have been chosen to jointly develop a 1.5GW PV power plant near Abu Dhabi.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US quietly cancels 6.2GW Nevada solar project

News

T1 Energy buys minority stake in Talon PV in big move for US solar cell manufacturing

News

Solar PV curtailment in Chile keeps growing in 2025 – ACERA

News

Engie and Masdar win bid for 1.5GW Abu Dhabi PV project

News

German IPP wpd starts construction at 140MW French solar project

News

Australian government approves 141MW solar PV power plant in just 19 days

News

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

Solar Media Events
October 21, 2025
New York, USA

The Relevance of Project Customisation for Latin America’s Successful Adoption of BESS Technologies

Upcoming Webinars
October 23, 2025
10am CLT / 3pm BST

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
November 25, 2025
Warsaw, Poland

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
December 2, 2025
Málaga, Spain

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.