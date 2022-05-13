Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Axium acquires BlueWave, will accelerate growth in solar and energy development

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

Axium acquires BlueWave, will accelerate growth in solar and energy development

News

Trade bodies call for ‘robust’ policies, international cooperation to speed up solar installs

News

IKEA partners with SunPower for US residential solar launch

News

European Commission set to target more than doubled solar PV capacity by 2028

News

Australian researchers bag funding to investigate reusing unwanted solar panels

News

JinkoSolar signs maiden ESS framework for Europe with Memodo

News

Intersolar Europe 2022 live blog – day three

Editors' Blog, Features

Ampt delivers 240MW of string optimisers to Latin America’s ‘largest solar-plus-storage’ project

News

CleanCapital secures US$200m credit facility for US solar, storage pipeline

News

Intersolar Europe 2022 live blog – day two

Features, Guest Blog
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Axium’s acquisition of BlueWave will allow the Boston-based developer to grow its solar and storage development, including in floating PV. Image: Laketricity.

Investment management firm Axium Infrastructure has acquired Boston-based solar and energy storage developer BlueWave, its first acquisition of a renewables developer.

The developer will retain its name and entire team as the acquisition will mark a “pivotal new period” in the growth of its solar energy and storage development portfolio which sits at more than 150MW so far.

BlueWave will also look to expand its business model moving from just developing projects to also build, own and operate the projects within its development portfolio.

Moreover, the Boston-based developer will continue the development of community solar projects with in mind its accessibility of renewable energy for low- to middle income communities, said Trevor Hardy, CEO at BlueWave.

Aside from developing community solar projects and agrivoltaics, BlueWave has also developed floatovoltaics projects in Massachusetts in partnership with Laketricity.

Thierry Vandal, president at Axium Infrastructure US, said: “Our acquisition of BlueWave is a reflection of their solar and energy development innovation and a desire for us to significantly grow our renewable energy portfolio. We’re proud to support a company that not only shows growth and financial promise, but also aligns with our values and strong focus on ESG.”

Earlier this month, PV Tech Premium spoke with BlueWave’s managing director, Alan Robertson, about increasing community support for solar PV projects.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

14 June 2022
Join us in Napa to unlock the key to reliable PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2022 & 2023. We'll also be gathering the main players in the US solar market for some wine tasting!
acquisitions, axium, bluewave, community solar, energy storage, floatovoltaics, growth plans, us solar

Read Next

Intersolar Europe 2022 live blog – day three

May 13, 2022
Welcome back to PV Tech's live coverage of the third and final day of Intersolar Europe 2022. This story will be updated throughout the day, so be sure to refresh for the latest news, product launches and insight from the exhibition

CleanCapital secures US$200m credit facility for US solar, storage pipeline

May 12, 2022
Energy investment platform CleanCapital has secured a US$200 million credit facility to support its pipeline of distributed solar and energy storage projects.

Intersolar Europe 2022 live blog – day two

May 12, 2022
Welcome back to Intersolar Europe 2022 for the exhibition's second day, and PV Tech’s rolling coverage of the event also returns. This story will be updated throughout the day, so be sure to refresh for the latest news, product launches and insight from the exhibition. Our coverage of day one can be found here.

Hanwha to invest US$320 million in new solar cell, module manufacturing capacity expansions

May 12, 2022
Hanwha Solutions has unveiled plans to invest US$320 million in cell and module manufacturing capacity expansions in the US and South Korea.
Livetrue

Intersolar Europe 2022 live blog – day one

May 11, 2022
Live coverage the opening day of Intersolar Europe 2022 from PV Tech's editorial team on the ground at Messe München.
PV Tech Premium

Consumer demand for sustainability and energy autonomy charging up Europe’s residential solar, energy storage markets

May 10, 2022
Erik Martinson, CEO at residential solar challenger Svea Solar, speaks to PV Tech Premium about how Europe’s energy crises and sustainability trends are lifting the home solar and energy storage markets.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Trade bodies call for ‘robust’ policies, international cooperation to speed up solar installs

News

European Commission set to target more than doubled solar PV capacity by 2028

News

IKEA partners with SunPower for US residential solar launch

News

Hanwha to invest US$320 million in new solar cell, module manufacturing capacity expansions

News

Intersolar Europe 2022 live blog – day three

Editors' Blog, Features

Intersolar Europe 2022 live blog – day two

Features, Guest Blog

Upcoming Events

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

New PV technologies, new data needs: How MES software trends can optimise PV manufacturing

Upcoming Webinars
May 17, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST) | About 30 minutes

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa, USA

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2021