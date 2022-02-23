Solar Media
News

Azure Power hails 'substantial savings' after refinancing 600MW PV project

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia

Latest

Gigawatts of solar, wind earmarked for powering Texas green hydrogen hub

News

Neoen boosted by PV project commissioning but low irradiation in Australia dampens performance

News

Azure Power hails ‘substantial savings’ after refinancing 600MW PV project

News

Iberdrola reports 20% year-on-year profit growth as it meets 2022 target early, installs 3.5GW of renewables in 2021

News

Worley, ABB and IBM partner to offer energy firms green hydrogen solutions

News

LG Electronics to exit solar module business citing supply chain concerns

News

Inovateus Solar receives capital investment to expand its solar development and EPC services

News

Singapore’s G8 to install 65MW floating solar project in Ghana

News

LONGi wafer prices climb to four-month high as polysilicon prices rise further

News

Washington utility Avista launches 200MW hybrid RFP, aims to meet CETA clean energy requirements

News
Azure Power secured a refinance of its largest India solar PV project of 600MW. Image: Azure Power.

Indian independent power producer Azure Power has refinanced a 600MW PV project in India, the company’s largest to date.

The 600MW interstate transmission system-connected, located in Bikaner, Rajasthan, was allocated by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and commissioned in December 2021.

Azure Power has now refinanced its existing project finance facility, securing INR23.5 billion (US$313 million) of funding at an interest rate of 7.2% per annum, which is fixed for 42 months.

Pawan Kumar Agrawal, chief financial officer at Azure Power, said: “Refinancing the original term loan was one of our highest priorities, even before the project was fully commissioned in December 2021. The facility will result in substantial savings in interest cost and will improve the project IRR significantly.”

The power generated from the project will be supplied to SECI at a tariff of INR2.53/kWh (US$3.5c/kWh) for 25 years.

In April last year, Azure sold its rooftop solar business to Radiance Renewables in a deal worth US$73.5 million, which it said would allow to refocus its efforts on more profitable areas, specifically utility-scale project development.

Earlier this week, Azure Power signed a deal with O&M company Ecoppia for the provision of robot cleaning solutions for a 400MW hybrid PV project.

Read Next

Neoen boosted by PV project commissioning but low irradiation in Australia dampens performance

February 23, 2022
French independent power producer Neoen’s 2021 revenue jumped 12% year-on-year thanks to the contribution of new solar projects in France and Argentina.

India’s PLI scheme to add 40GW of cell and module capacity when coupled with BCD – ICRA rating agency

February 22, 2022
India’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme is expected to add up to 40GW of additional cell and module manufacturing capacity in the country as it operates in tandem with the country’s upcoming Basic Customs Duty (BCD), according to Indian rating agency ICRA, a Moody's Investors Service company.

Azure Power pens 400MW robot PV panel cleaning deal with Ecoppia

February 21, 2022
Independent power producer Azure Power has turned to Ecoppia for robotic cleaning services for 400MW of solar PV.

India and Australia to collaborate on solar manufacturing, deployment via letter of intent

February 16, 2022
Australia and India have agreed to collaborate on solar manufacturing and deployment, aiming to reduce the cost of solar PV, battery energy storage systems (BESS) and new clean technologies in both countries.

Indian solar companies call on MNRE to grandfather BCD amid concern over 10GW of projects

February 15, 2022
The National Solar Energy Federation of India (NSEFI), which represents companies from across the PV value chain, has written to the Indian central government raising concerns about the upcoming imposition of a Basic Customs Duty (BCD) of 25% on solar PV cells and 40% on solar PV modules.

Photon Energy posts record revenue, eyes merchant solar opportunities

February 15, 2022
Solar project developer and asset owner Photon Energy Group saw its revenue reach a new high last year thanks to the sale of electricity from its growing portfolio of PV plants.

