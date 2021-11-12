Solar Media
News

Azure Power lands 150MW hybrid project as part of 1.2GW SECI programme

By Sean Rai-Roche
Projects
Southeast Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Azure Power lands 150MW hybrid project as part of 1.2GW SECI programme

News

BayWa AG lauds ‘flourishing’ PV components sales as renewables unit picks up the pace

News

Array Technologies laments margin ‘trough’ as profits fall 65%

News

Array Technologies buys STI Norland in US$652m deal to create ‘world’s largest tracker company’

News

PV Price Watch: PV module prices expected to remain north of US$0.27c/W as hopes grow for pricing post-Q2 2022

Featured Articles, Features

Sunnova partners with home security firm to increase residential solar offering

News

FTC Solar downgrades revenue outlook again amidst project delays and high shipping costs

News

Veterans support construction of Texas solar project from Lightsource bp

News

US Department of Commerce rejects AD/CVD anti-circumvention petition

News

US ROUND-UP: FTC Solar bags Arizona project win, CPUC rubber stamps 3.2GW transmission line

News
The project will need to be deployed within 18 months of signing the PPA. Image: Azure Power

Indian independent power producer (IPP) Azure Power has received a letter of award (LOA) for its first 150MW interstate transmission system connected (ISTS) solar-wind hybrid project with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

The project will require the deployment of 100MW of solar and 50MW of wind capacity within 18 months of signing the power purchase agreement (PPA).  

The contract is to run for 25 years at a fixed tariff rate of INR2.35/kWh (US$0.032c/kWh) and forms part of the 1.2GW ISTS 'Hybrid Tranche – IV' tender from SECI.

"Following up on our first wind project win, we have secured yet another important milestone with our first solar-wind hybrid project with SECI," said Ranjit Gupta, CEO of Azure Power.

"With this win, we are confident of maximising our growth potential with the remarkable opportunities that we have in the Indian renewable energy market."

In April, Azure sold its rooftop solar business to Radiance Renewables in a deal worth US$73.5 million, which Azure said would allow it to refocus efforts on more profitable areas, specifically utility-scale solar project development.

Since then, the company has returned to profitability as is on track to increase its operating solar capacity by at least a third this fiscal year.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
azure power, hybrid projects, india, indian solar, seci

Subscribe to Newsletter

