Azure Power making ‘steady improvements’ as operational capacity exceeds 2.5GW

By Jules Scully
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania

Latest

Vietnam’s planned solar capacity deemed ‘too high’ by government

News

Polysilicon production costs, wafer factory utilisation rates weigh down Daqo Q4 performance

News

US solar generation up 25% in 2021, renewables’ share of power mix set to exceed coal in 2022

News

Waaree Energies increasing exports amid rising demand for India-made modules

News

Daqo ‘sold out’ of polysilicon for 2022 after new 30,000MT deal

News

Australian billionaire to invest AU$3bn in Queensland renewables hub

News

Revenue record helps Soltec reduce full-year net loss as development pipeline grows

News

ReNew sees 25% revenue jump but net losses soar due to NASDAQ listing

News

As polysilicon prices rise further, to what extent could regionalised manufacturing ease volatility?

Editors' Blog, Features
A solar installation owned by Azure Power in Rajasthan. Image: Azure Power.

Azure Power exceeded the upper end of its revenue guidance for its Q3 fiscal year thanks to the addition of new renewables projects.

In the quarter ended December 2021, the Indian independent power producer’s revenue increased 27% year-on-year to US$60.2 million, more than US$2 million higher than the upper end of its prior guidance.

This was in part due to the company commissioning 313MWac of renewables during the quarter, taking its operational capacity up to 2,523MW, 37% higher than Q3 of the previous year.

“We continue to see steady improvements on key operational parameters we report,” said Azure Power CEO Ranjit Gupta, adding that the biggest development for the company in recent months was the signing of separate power purchase agreements with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for 2,933MW of PV projects.

“This 2.9GW capacity assures sustained base growth for Azure over the next four fiscal years and the attractive tariffs provide a long runway of profitable, value accretive growth,” Gupta said during a conference call with investors.

While adjusted EBITDA for Q3 jumped 152% year-on-year to US$52.9 million, thanks in part to additional revenue from new projects, Azure posted a net loss of US$8.2 million.

Since the end of the quarter, the IPP has completed what it said is India’s largest single-site solar project, a 600MW install in the state of Rajasthan that it has since refinanced.

Gupta also revealed that the company has formed a new business unit focused on delivering solutions such as round-the-clock power, energy storage and green hydrogen for energy-intensive industries.

Azure expects Q4 revenues to be US$68 – 70 million, while operational renewables capacity for the fiscal year ending 31 March 2022 is forecasted to be 2,855 – 2,955MW. However, the company doesn’t expect to add additional capacity during the following fiscal year.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
company results, financial results, india, ipp, ppa, seci

