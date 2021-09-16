Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Babcock & Wilcox to enter US solar market with acquisition of Fosler Construction

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Americas

Latest

Babcock & Wilcox to enter US solar market with acquisition of Fosler Construction

News

Silfab Solar secures investment to support US module manufacturing expansion

News

Procurement considerations for the large-format module era

Featured Articles, Features

‘Solar-plus-storage is the answer’: What record power prices mean for Europe’s PV sector

Editors' Blog, Features

Portuguese trade bodies APREN and APESF merge to support solar sector

News

FTC Solar replaces CEO amid ‘tough operational environment’

News

Seraphim breaks ground on new phases of 10GW module manufacturing plant

News

JinkoSolar acknowledges US shipment issues as it upgrades module capacity forecast, eyes n-type expansion

News

Munich Re acquires 50% stake in two EDF projects in California

News

BayWa r.e. and Fraunhofer ISE set up agrivoltaics testing site in Germany

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Fosler Construction has a near-term pipeline in excess of 1GW, the company said. Image: Fosler Construction/Babcock & Wilcox.

Energy engineering firm Babcock & Wilcox is to enter the US solar market through the acquisition of a majority stake in Illinois-based solar contractor Fosler Construction.

As per the terms of the deal, which is expected to close later this month, Fosler will become a part of Babcock & Wilcox’s renewables segment and continue to be led by current CEO Paul Fosler.

Babcock & Wilcox is to take a 60% interest in the firm, with Paul Fosler retaining a minority stake.

Founded in 1998, Fosler provides construction services for C&I and utility-scale solar projects and has a near-term pipeline in excess of 1GW, it said.

Kenneth Young, chairman and CEO at B&W, said the deal aligns with the company’s aggressive growth strategy in the renewables domain.

“Fosler Construction is an established leader in the commercial and utility solar business, and we’re excited about the many opportunities we see to work together to capitalize on a North American solar market that is expected to have a high rate of growth over the next five years,” he said.

“Fosler Construction’s expertise in the growing solar market, combined with B&W’s access to its existing customer relationships and resources to support larger projects, will allow us to aggressively pursue our ongoing renewable energy expansion and diversification.”

Consolidation and M&A in the US solar market has increased over the course of this year as businesses and investors vie for space in what is an increasingly competitive market. Private Equity firm EQT acquired developer Cypress Creek Renewables earlier this summer, while residential installer iSun recently struck a deal to acquire fellow rooftop solar firm SunCommon.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

6 October 2021
The future is bright for a new era of US solar and storage, and the 8th annual Solar & Storage Finance Summit will provide opportunities to discuss solutions to the industry’s challenges and provide a networking platform designed to bring together the top minds in the industry to do business. With a mix of high-level, informative presentations and panels, a stellar cast of speakers and audience members with deal-making capacity, the 2021 edition of the event will be a sell-out success.
acquisition, babcock & wilcox, c&i solar, finance, fosler construction, m&a, us solar, utility-scale solar

Read Next

Silfab Solar secures investment to support US module manufacturing expansion

September 16, 2021
North American module manufacturer Silfab Solar has received an investment led by private equity firm ARC Financial Corp to help scale up its US PV production footprint.

JinkoSolar acknowledges US shipment issues as it upgrades module capacity forecast, eyes n-type expansion

September 15, 2021
Leading ‘Solar Module Super League’ manufacturer JinkoSolar has said it is addressing the reliability of shipments to the US market, while also upgrading its module capacity forecast for this year and teasing an expansion of n-type cell capacity.

Munich Re acquires 50% stake in two EDF projects in California

September 15, 2021
German multinational insurer Munich Re has acquired a 50% stake in two EDF renewable energy projects in California through its global asset management firm MEAG

Energy Wyze launches AI-backed tool to automate solar sales process

September 14, 2021
Energy Wyze has launched a new technology which facilitates automated booking and lead generation services for the residential solar market.

Polish developer PAD-RES acquired as JV targets country’s ‘nascent’ solar market

September 14, 2021
Polish renewables developer PAD-RES is to be acquired by a joint venture established by real estate investor Kajima and private equity firm Griffin Real Estate.

US solar sector maintains growth despite supply chain constraints causing price hikes

September 14, 2021
The US solar industry is set to continue breaking annual installation records in the coming years despite supply chain constraints that have led to higher prices as well as disruptions caused by the government’s withhold release order (WRO), according to new research.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Munich Re acquires 50% stake in two EDF projects in California

News

10-year solar ITC extension, standalone storage credit and PTC revival included in draft budget bill

News

JinkoSolar acknowledges US shipment issues as it upgrades module capacity forecast, eyes n-type expansion

News

BayWa r.e. and Fraunhofer ISE set up agrivoltaics testing site in Germany

News

Seraphim breaks ground on new phases of 10GW module manufacturing plant

News

‘Solar-plus-storage is the answer’: What record power prices mean for Europe’s PV sector

Editors' Blog, Features

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

An inverter’s role in delivering high availability and low LCOE for a new era of utility-scale solar

Upcoming Webinars
October 20, 2021
3pm (CET)

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021