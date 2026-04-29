Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Bangladesh launches 495MW solar PV tender

By JP Casey
April 29, 2026
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal, Policy
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

ESMC calls for stronger EU Industrial Accelerator Act to boost solar PV manufacturing

News

Bangladesh launches 495MW solar PV tender

News

Lower residential demand after 25D tax credit ends impacts Enphase’s Q1 2026 revenue

News

Pantheon Atlas to build 500MW solar-plus-storage facility at US$58.5 billion Croatian data centre

News

Jinko inks 600MW Nigeria module deals, including TOPCon supply for C&I segment

News

Eging PV confirms restructuring investors, bringing in Ningbo Ruilian and Solarspace

News

Western Australia backs major grid expansion with US$1 billion Clean Energy Fund

News

LONGi develops 28.13% efficient cell, 26.4% efficient module, both company records

News

California greenlights 300MW Soda Mountain solar project

News

Record-breaking solar generation in 2025 points to ‘structural changes’ in global energy mix

Features, Interviews, Long Reads
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A solar project in Bangladesh.
Renewable energy accounted for just 4.62% of Bangladesh’ electricity generation last year. Image: Joules Power Limited.

The Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) has launched a tender for 495MW of new solar PV capacity, to be deployed across ten projects.

Bidders will have until 28 June to submit bids, and successful applicants will have to provide a security deposit of around US$5,000 per megawatt of allocated capacity. Successful projects will also have to be built near transmission substations, eight of which are currently in operation, while two of which—near the town of Cox’s Bazar in southern Bangladesh and the city of Tangail in central Bangladesh—are currently under construction.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Tenders are a common means of deploying new energy generation capacity, particularly in the solar sector. Earlier this year, trade body SolarPower Europe published a report showing increasing appetite for government auctions, rather than private offtake agreements, in the solar financing space, and PV Tech Premium has heard from experts in the German, Italian and French solar sectors about the role of government support for new solar projects.

Bangladesh has launched tenders of its own, including tenders for 77.6MW of solar capacity last week and a 2.6GW tender last year.

However, these tenders have been less successful than those in Europe, with no bids made for the March 2025 tender, raising questions about investor interest in building new solar projects in the country. Renewable energy is a small part of Bangladesh’s energy mix—renewables accounted for just 4.62% of generation in August 2025—and the government is aiming to increase this to 40% by 2050.

The government is also hopeful that domestic electricity generation will meet more of the country’s electricity demand in the coming years. Figures from the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) show that not only was Bangladesh a net energy importer in 2025, but that the BPDB’s payment backlogs for electricity acquired from independent power producers (IPPs) had reached US$2.2 billion in November 2025. Expanding both renewable electricity generation and domestic power sources, to reduce reliance on energy imports, will be important parts of the Bangladesh energy transition.

asia, bangladesh, bangladesh power development board, projects, tenders

Read Next

A SolarSK project in Croatia.

Pantheon Atlas to build 500MW solar-plus-storage facility at US$58.5 billion Croatian data centre

April 29, 2026
Pantheon Atlas will build a €50 billion (US$58.5 billion) AI data centre in Croatia, to be powered by a 500MW solar-plus-storage facility.
LONGi_Production Facility_ (04)

LONGi develops 28.13% efficient cell, 26.4% efficient module, both company records

April 28, 2026
LONGi has announced two new efficiency records, pertaining to hybrid interdigitated back contact (HIBC) cells and modules.
A Headwater Energy project in South Carolina.

Headwater Energy acquires distributed energy operator Arena Renewables

April 27, 2026
Last week, US renewable energy developer Headwater Energy acquired distributed energy operator Arena Renewables.
An AES solar project.

New York state grants siting permits to 125MW solar-plus-storage project

April 23, 2026
New York state has granted final siting permits to the AES Corporation’s 125MW Sugar Maple solar-plus-storage project.
Automatic navigation PV module installation robot

Chinese solar exports hit record 68GW in March 2026 – Ember

April 22, 2026
Exports of Chinese solar products hit a record 68GW in March 2026, a figure that is equivalent to Spain’s entire solar PV capacity.
Botswana president Duma Boko (right) at the Maun project ground-breaking ceremony.

Construction underway at Botswana’s 500MW Maun solar-plus-storage project

April 22, 2026
Work has begun on the 500MW Maun solar-plus-storage project in Botswana, which will be a cornerstone of the country's plan to reach 1.5GW of operational renewable energy capacity by the end of the decade.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Western Australia backs major grid expansion with US$1 billion Clean Energy Fund

News

Australia’s Origin Energy reports electricity sales growth driven by data centres

News

EU bans funding for energy projects using Chinese inverters—will it move the needle on cybersecurity?

News

Meta wants to power US data centres with space-based solar power

News

California greenlights 300MW Soda Mountain solar project

News

Republicans introduce American Energy Dominance Act, aim to remove renewables ITC, PTC deadlines

News

Upcoming Events

Vertex G3: Next-generation innovation for Lower LCOE and Higher Yield

Upcoming Webinars
May 27, 2026
9am BST / 10am CEST

SNEC PV POWER & ES EXPO 2026

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
June 3, 2026
National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

The smarter E South America – LATAM’s Largest Alliance of Events for the Energy Industry

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
August 25, 2026
São Paulo, Brazil

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA