Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Bank of China provides US$80 million loan for ACWA Power solar-plus-storage project in Uzbekistan

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Biden administration to lift bifacial solar tariff exemption – report

News

Italy’s solar renaissance: the challenges, the opportunities and the grid

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews

Bank of China provides US$80 million loan for ACWA Power solar-plus-storage project in Uzbekistan

News

India’s MNRE unveils guidelines for rooftop solar subsidy scheme

News

ESA to present SOLARIS space-based solar initiative at London conference

News

German renewables PPA market volume quadrupled in 2023

News

Nova Clean Energy acquires 1GW Texas renewables portfolio from BNB

News

LevelTen: solar PPA prices demonstrate ‘increased stability’ in Q1 2024, falling 1.5%

News

Origis Energy secures US$136 million facility for 75MW Florida PV plant

News

Australia adds 2.9GW rooftop solar in 2023, total installed capacity surpasses 20GW

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
ACWA Power headquarters.
The Bank of China loan will go towards the 200MW PV plant, which includes a 500MWh storage system. Image: ACWA Power

The Bank of China has supplied Saudi energy giant ACWA Power with an equity bridge loan worth US$80 million to support the construction of a portion of the latter’s Tashkent solar-plus-storage portfolio in Uzbekistan.

The funding from the Chinese state-owned bank will go towards the construction of a 200MW PV plant, which includes a 500MWh battery energy storage system (BESS). This project is part of the 1.4GW solar portfolio in the Uzbek capital, and last year, ACWA Power signed an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract with the China Energy Group Corporation (CEEC) for the project.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The companies hailed the “extensive cooperation” between ACWA Power and Chinese investors in the past, with Chinese firms investing more than US$10 billion into the Saudi company, and the Bank of China loan is the latest in this series of investments.

The project has also received financial support from Europe, with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (ERBD) providing a loan of US$140 million to the project, around one-quarter of the project’s total cost of US$546.3 million.

“This milestone is a strong signifier of the confluence between Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and China’s Belt and Road Initiative, and we are delighted to deepen our cooperation with Bank of China to bring renewable energy at competitive tariffs to our key markets including Uzbekistan,” said Abdulhameed Al Muhaidib, ACWA Power chief financial officer.

The deal was agreed last October at the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in China, and the bank’s funding will be split into two tranches, one delivered in US dollars and one in Chinese renminbi. This is the first loan agreement between a Chinese bank and Saudi Arabian company in the latter currency as China looks to expand its international infrastructure projects as part of its Belt and Road Initiative.

Earlier this year, Chinese module manufacturer JA Solar shipped 240MW of n-type modules to the portfolio, as Uzbekistan looks to expand its solar power generation. In 2022, the country had just 253MW of installed wind and solar capacity, but is looking to increase its solar generation capacity to 4GW by 2026 and between 5-7GW by 2030.

The International Energy Agency notes that Uzbekistan has “considerable” potential for renewable energy, with “a substantial amount” in the solar sector, and last month, UAE firm Masdar connected two projects, with a combined capacity of 511MW, to the country’s grid.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
acwa power, bank of china, belt and road initiative, ceec, China Energy Group Corporation, erbd, european bank for reconstruction and development, finance, funding, ja solar, loans, masdar, tashkent, uzbekistan

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

India’s MNRE unveils guidelines for rooftop solar subsidy scheme

News

PV Price Watch: polysilicon price falls again to US$6.49/kg, tightening manufacturers’ margins

Features, Editors' Blog

Renewables developer BECIS secures US$50 million for expansion in Southeast Asia

News

Europe announces Solar Charter to support PV manufacturing

News

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

ANALYSIS: BP world energy review highlights the need for solar to pick up the pace

Editors' Blog

Upcoming Events

PV Modules to the U.S. in 2024: Suppliers, Traceability, Technologies & Reliability

Upcoming Webinars
April 25, 2024
5pm BST (9am PDT)

Large Scale Solar USA 2024

Solar Media Events
May 1, 2024
Dallas, Texas

Modular design with innovative optimiser allows Anker’s home storage system to deliver 5% more usable energy

Upcoming Webinars
May 8, 2024

Mid-year PV industry 2024 dynamics: shipments, market leaders & technology trends

Upcoming Webinars
May 9, 2024
4pm BST (8am PDT)

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2024

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2024
Sydney, Australia
© Solar Media Limited 2024