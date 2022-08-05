BASF signs 250MW solar and wind virtual PPAs

The VPPAs will power more than 20 manufacturing sites in the US across several states including Texas. Image: BASF.

Chemicals company BASF has entered into virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs) for 250MW of solar PV and wind power in the US.

The chemical company has partnered with developer Dawn Solar for the purchase of 100MW while the remaining 150MW capacity will be powered by EDF Energy Services through transactions.

The company had previously signed several PPAs with EDF to power some of its facilities with solar and wind, including one where it had acquired 55MWac of solar PV from a plant in Texas.

The agreements will be used to power more than 20 manufacturing sites from the company across several states from Texas to Michigan.

Moreover, the signing of those VPPAs will see BASF’s electricity consumption use more than 25% renewable energy.

“These agreements help us reach our clean energy goals in areas where the local electric utility does not supply adequate renewable power,” said Tobias Dratt, president at BASF North America.