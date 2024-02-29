Better Energy and Fujifilm sign PPA for 107MW Danish solar farm

Danish independent power producer (IPP) Better Energy has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies to sell electricity generated at its proposed 107MW solar project in Vedde, in the Danish municipality of Sorø.
The off-taker, the US pharmaceuticals arm of the Japanese conglomerate, will use power generated at the project to meet the energy demand of its biopharmaceutical manufacturing site in the Danish town of Hillerød. While neither company announced the financial details of the deal, they noted that the PPA will come into effect in July 2025, and Fujifilm plans to use power from the project to aid in its expansion of the site, with “new operations” set to come online this year.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
“Offsetting our energy consumption with solar power at our Denmark site is a critical component of our ‘Partners for the Planet’ strategy to reduce our carbon footprint,” said Christian Houborg, site head and SVP, Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies.
Projects such as this are part of Fujifilm’s plans to halve its carbon dioxide emissions by 2030, compared to 2019 levels. The company also plans to convert half of its purchased electric power to electricity from renewable sources by the end of the decade, and this deal will grow Fujifilm’s portfolio of green power.
Better Energy plans to use the deal to support the construction and commissioning of the project, and is the latest PPA the company has signed. Earlier this month, it agreed to sell power generated from a portfolio of Polish projects to Norwegian energy company Statkraft, as it looks to expand its solar portfolio across Europe.
The news also follows the European Parliament and EU Council’s agreement of terms for the Net Zero Industry Act, an attempt to reinforce the EU’s renewables manufacturing sector in particular, amid concerns about its financial viability compared to the US and China.