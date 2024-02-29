Better Energy and Fujifilm sign PPA for 107MW Danish solar farm

“Offsetting our energy consumption with solar power at our Denmark site is a critical component of our ‘Partners for the Planet’ strategy to reduce our carbon footprint,” said Christian Houborg, site head and SVP, Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies.

Projects such as this are part of Fujifilm’s plans to halve its carbon dioxide emissions by 2030, compared to 2019 levels. The company also plans to convert half of its purchased electric power to electricity from renewable sources by the end of the decade, and this deal will grow Fujifilm’s portfolio of green power.

Better Energy plans to use the deal to support the construction and commissioning of the project, and is the latest PPA the company has signed. Earlier this month, it agreed to sell power generated from a portfolio of Polish projects to Norwegian energy company Statkraft, as it looks to expand its solar portfolio across Europe.

The news also follows the European Parliament and EU Council’s agreement of terms for the Net Zero Industry Act, an attempt to reinforce the EU’s renewables manufacturing sector in particular, amid concerns about its financial viability compared to the US and China.