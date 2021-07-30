Solar Media
News

BHP to power two Australian mines with solar power and battery storage

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Projects, Storage
Europe, Southeast Asia & Oceania

RWE upgrades 2021 fiscal outlook after strong core business earnings

News

Arctech delivers trackers for 575MW project in north China

News

Unigreen Energy breaks ground on gigawatt HJT factory

News

Meyer Burger to launch solar roof tile product after making IP acquisition

News

SunPower forms strategic EV charging partnership with Wallbox

News

Sunnova eyes energy services investments as solar enters ‘new phase’ of maturation

News

US Senate passes ‘once-in-a-generation’ bipartisan infrastructure deal

News

Generac raises 2021 outlook after ‘exceptional’ Q2 performance

News

INSIGHT: Solving solar’s scale dilemma, proper digitalisation and learning lessons from wind

Features, Interviews
The mining company is attempting to reduce emissions from its operations through the use of solar power. Image: Pixabay

Anglo-Australian mining company BHP, in partnership with Canada’s TransAlta Renewables, is to build two solar farms and a battery storage system to help power its Mt Keith and Leinster nickel mines in Western Australia.

The Canadian independent power producer (IPP) said yesterday that its energy subsidiary Southern Cross will build, own and operate a 27.4MW project in Mount Keith and a 10.7MW farm in Leinster as well as a 10.1MW/5.4MWh battery storage facility as part of the Northern Goldfields project.

BHP said the farms will help it reduce emissions from electricity at the mines by 12%, based on 2020 levels, displacing power currently supplied by diesel and gas turbine generation.

BHP signed a power purchase agreement with TransAlta in October 2020 and construction will start in Q2 2022. It is expected to take 12-14 months at a cost of AU$73 million (US$54 million).

“The Northern Goldfields Solar Project will further improve our position as one of the lowest carbon nickel miners in the world,” said BHP Nickel West asset president Eddy Haegel.

The Northern Goldfields project is subject to final WA state government approvals.

BHP was one of seven companies this month to have been shortlisted for funding from an AU$70 million pot to help green hydrogen projects in Australia by the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA).

